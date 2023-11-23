Looking for patterns - page 119
That's what some aliens wrote to me:
"An additional condition: if the direction of the bar does not coincide with the previous bar, the bar will not close, if it does, it will close...
Thus, the reversal happens only from the second bar in the opposite direction, but if we hit a saw-tooth, then it is absorbed in one bar...".
I didn't understand any of this text, but it was referring to ranged bars...PS Or to equal bars... Years later you can't tell and there's no one to ask...
That's my understanding.
There is such a thing - a three-line breakout chart, it turns out something like this. In Metastock, it's one of the standard ways of displaying it. What is described is a "three-line" breakout chart with parameter "2" I might be wrong, but the description seems to be the same.
I can't say anything, Wizard... Sometimes I come across some ideas on the forum and I remember that someone once wrote something similar to me in a PM... Those were the days! People were eager to help each other, albeit in great secrecy...
This is a description of a renko chart.
Well, Uladzimir, we all think alike. You've stirred up a lot of people.
A trend is made up of waves, waves are little trends. Who says it's not? There are small differences, but it's a matter of taste, belief and conviction.
To measure a trend you need some way to register the start of the trend and register the bounce of the wave. There are two possible ways: registering by distance travelled and measuring by time interval. I give preference to time. It doesn't depend on the points of a particular instrument. The time is the same for all. Therefore, my nuance is that I define a trend by the frequency of its extreme updating. If the renewal takes too long, I believe that there is no trend in this direction.
As for its waves. A zig-zag simply draws one knee after another but trend waves are a bit different. If the extremum of the previous wave has not been updated, then the current trend wave does not exist yet, although the zig-zag has already drawn several of its troughs horizontally.
One more thing, the pullback of an upward trend wave does not always have to be higher than the previous one; it often happens that the price drops below the previous pullback, but then continues its way upward.
Such is the case.
Here, for a quick reflection, is this:
approximately 80% of days go by 60% ADR.
Makar, that's interesting, I will think about it.
With that "definition" of a trend, any monitoring you do is doomed, don't bother
Give another definition.
I've written before, week<==>day, etc down.
Makar, that's interesting, I'll think about it.
Pound H4, Zigzag 12.5.3, from 01.2017, trading in limits, inside each peak.
Doesn't smell of trend movements somehow (otherwise equity was constantly sloping downwards). This is to the question of trend calculation with ZZ.