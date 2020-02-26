How do I disable the display of the balance in the header? - page 3
Vitaly, it's a picture.
That's odd. I can't see the picture. I click on file 00.png - I get this:
I click on the link to the image - a new window opens with this address and a message:
Who knows what this means?
The problem is described in the next thread.
Can I get a link? This one?
I can see everything from my mobile - I switched on the mobile app and everything is shown. But from home, no images.
It wasn't there before, has appeared recently. Doesn't seem to bother me, let it be.
you should also add "balance for yesterday", "for the month", "for the year"... you could also add "projected balance for tomorrow" :)
Very much in the way. Due to the fact that the right infoblock is enlarged, menu with standard font (scale 100% in Windows and in browser) - does not fit fully into 1440 and shows "overflow" symbol (...) to the right to access the forum. Very inconvenient.
Block the element with Adblock.
And everything will be back in place.
Blocked it. The element is gone, but the menu hasn't expanded into the vacated space - you still have to press the three dots to see the Forum menu item. Grrr ;-/
PS. Good, I have my own blocker and addedwindow.dispatchEvent(new Event('resize')); and the problem of menu stretching was solved ;-)