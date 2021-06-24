Crowdsourced GUI. Open beta testing. - page 42
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
This also happens with other elements.
Text scaling with mouse should be removed, only through the panel.
On the right, incorrect or no drawing area definition on the parent element. Redrawing the whole window solves the problem.
Alexander, have you previously installed Peter's project?
Peter, please check the contents of the archive. KIB uses inluder, which is not in the archive...
Check again what you've packed and posted.
Alexander, have you previously installed Peter's project?
Peter, please check the contents of the archive. KIB uses an inluder, which is not in the archive...
Check again what you packed and posted.
Yes, everything works, just a little crooked :).
Алексей Барбашин:
Alexander, have you previously installed Peter's project?
Peter, please check the contents of the archive. KIB uses an inluder, which is not in the archive...
Check again what you packed and posted.
KIB is a closed eh.5. it doesn't need any inluders. The GUI_DRIVE.mqh inluder is used when connecting the panel to the EA. The cb works without it.
Yes, everything works, just a bit crooked :).
Alexander, are you already connecting the panel?
The kib is a closed ex.5. it does not need any inluders. The GUI_DRIVE.mqh inclusion is used when connecting the panel to the EA. The cb works without it.
I see, so it does not work.
Alexander, are you already connecting the panel?
Too raw version, was thinking of making a panel for myself.
When vertical scaling of the ready-to-use EA terminal.
Fixed it. Will be in the update. I will post it today.
I see. So it's not working.
Are you trying to run it on MT4?
Are you trying to run it on MT4?
Of course I am! How could I not?
Debris is left behind after the EA has been deleted when the window is closed: