Press the lower left button.
Nothing changes
How very raw everything is :).
Alexander, can you show me a screenshot of the graph? To make it clear that there are no problems in the upload.
Together we will help Peter to finalise the toolkit.
There is a slim chance that the panel objects are being erased by another programme. Or, there is some dependency on the particular graph. Try it on a different, clean graph.
On a clean one? Peter, that's some new word with MT... I don't know how to open a clean chart.
Stop trolling. You get the point.
A chart that has no indicators running and has quotes.
)) I assure you: there is nothing else on that chart on which I put KIB, except quotes )))
This also happens with other elements.
Text scaling with mouse should be removed, only through the panel.
On the right, incorrect or no drawing area definition on the parent element. Redrawing the whole window solves the problem.
Ok. I have now downloaded my build and installed KIB. Everything is fine. Have you tried installing on a different chart?
Can't scale with mouse when entering text.
Thanks, for the message. I'll make it so that the text scaling function is not called when text is entered.