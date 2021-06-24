Crowdsourced GUI. Open beta testing. - page 39
That's odd. Try restarting.
On a normal schedule.
Check the list of objects. Maybe for some unknown reason they're not positioned correctly...
Something like this.
Judging by the list - you only have the taskbar. But,Aliaksandr Hryshyn seems to already see the editor panel. Or am I wrong?
And your editor load time is long. It should be in the region of 500ms. Try it on a different graph.Alexei, click on the big blue button on the bottom left.
I do.
And your editor loading time is long. It should be in the region of 500ms. Try it on a different chart.
What is the dependency of the editor loading time on the graph? Even if it took a minute, what difference would it make?I'll look at the code for now and make suggestions.
What is the dependence of the editor's loading time on the schedule? Even if it took a minute, what difference would it make?
Press the bottom left button.
I can see that.
Well, there you go. So the panels are appearing.
How very raw everything is :).
Yes, it's raw. But, the panel can be assembled and wired.