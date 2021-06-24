Crowdsourced GUI. Open beta testing. - page 39

To create a new panel - simply restart the KIB-source indicator.
 
Реter Konow:

That's odd. Try restarting.

On a normal schedule.

Check the list of objects. Maybe for some unknown reason they're not positioned correctly...

Алексей Барбашин:

Judging by the list - you only have the taskbar. But,Aliaksandr Hryshyn seems to already see the editor panel. Or am I wrong?

Алексей Барбашин:

And your editor load time is long. It should be in the region of 500ms. Try it on a different graph.

Alexei, click on the big blue button on the bottom left.
 
Реter Konow:

I do.

 
Реter Konow:

What is the dependency of the editor loading time on the graph? Even if it took a minute, what difference would it make?

I'll look at the code for now and make suggestions.
 
Алексей Барбашин:

What is the dependence of the editor's loading time on the schedule? Even if it took a minute, what difference would it make?

Press the bottom left button.

 
Aliaksandr Hryshyn:

I can see that.

Well, there you go. So the panels are appearing.

 
How very raw everything is :).
 
Aliaksandr Hryshyn:
How very raw everything is :).

Yes, it's raw. But, the panel can be assembled and wired.

