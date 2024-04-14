How can I include a csv file directly in MQL4?
The problem I have is that when reading a CSV file it does not link directly to the robot, that is, to read this file it must be stored in the data folder "Files". My question is, is there any way to include a CSV file directly using for example #include and be able to read the file from there?
Thank you very much.
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use
#resource "your_file
csv"
Paul Anscombe #:
You can’t use csv file as a resource
You can’t use csv file as a resource
Yes, thank you very much, this article is very well explained.
How to read txt or csv files
- 2023.07.17
- altmql
- www.mql5.com
I am trying to read a txt file and am not sure what the best way to do this in mql4 is...
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