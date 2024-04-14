How can I include a csv file directly in MQL4?

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The problem I have is that when reading a CSV file it does not link directly to the robot, that is, to read this file it must be stored in the data folder "Files".  My question is, is there any way to include a CSV file directly using for example #include and be able to read the file from there? 
Thank you very much.
 
use 
#resource "your_file
csv"

 
Soewono Effendi #:
use 
#resource "your_file
csv"

If I have used the following extension: 

#resource "\\Files\\MyCsv.csv"

I have placed my CSV in the folder "Files". But it gives the following error ("unknow resource type"):


 
Dolors #:

If I have used the following extension: 

I have placed my CSV in the folder "Files". But it gives the following error ("unknow resource type"):


You can’t use csv file as a resource 
 
Paul Anscombe #:
You can’t use csv file as a resource 

Yes, thank you very much, this article is very well explained.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/450889

How to read txt or csv files
How to read txt or csv files
  • 2023.07.17
  • altmql
  • www.mql5.com
I am trying to read a txt file and am not sure what the best way to do this in mql4 is...
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