Crowdsourced GUI. Open beta testing. - page 38
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Explain where to add. I didn't get it.
To the project). You have everything in English. And you can use automatic pickup of required languages.
You get the line you need and put it where you need it:
Into the project). You have everything in English. Alternatively, you can use automatic pickup of the required languages.
You get the line you need and put it where you want it:
Where exactly is everything in English? In the connection file or somewhere else?
Where exactly is everything in my English? In the connection file or somewhere else?
I mean the panels.
I mean the panels.
I mean the editor panels or the ones the user collects? If it's the editor's panels, I'll do language switching. There's not a lot of words in there, though.
User elements can be named in any language.
I wonder if anyone has tried to build and connect their panel?
I'm trying right now.
Only I don't see any toolbars:
I wonder if anyone has tried to build and connect their panel?
Post screenshots here, it will be interesting to see.
I'm trying right now.
Only I don't see any toolbars:
Weird. Try restarting it.
On a normal graph.
Check the list of objects. Maybe for some unknown reason they are not positioned correctly...
How do I delete items? I don't see any lists.
That option isn't there yet). It will be soon.