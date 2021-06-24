Crowdsourced GUI. Open beta testing. - page 11
Peter, weren't you ever a moderator on some forum on psychoanalysis?
)))) are the phrases familiar?))
sorry, deep thought in my head))
George, what's the point of me telling you "who and why?" if you're going to cross it off anyway? You don't want to understand the answer, and I've given it many times.
I'm not crossing out the answer.
I am, as you correctly pointed out "thinking only of money". And, I consider "program awesomeness" to be exactly the big disadvantage, for the more awesome the program - the more bugs it has, and the more effort you have to put into it.
I understand that "...mystery is for the soul, while you adapt everything to the stomach". But, alas, in this forum "stomach" is the main thing. That is, either the development is directly profitable, or it increases efficiency.
At one time I was conceived with the idea of making a module that would export the entire League interface as an API. But, I quickly realised that people don't need that. Even a really working demo account isn't much of an attraction to them. So, I gave up that venture, and am now doing the League purely for my own purposes. If anyone is interested - I give them the opportunity to use it. If not interested - well, I don't really want to.
So far, everyone who has provided "cool graphics programmes" has offered "a thing in itself", i.e. "a programme for the sake of a programme". Well... again, the EOI is also an important point, but no one will use what is offered.
It comes to mind...
You drive quietly along the motorway, occasionally touching the steering wheel of your car. A 300 hp engine rumbles lazily under a cowl, cruise control occasionally winks with messages on a projection display about speed control and road signs. There is a gracefulness all around. In the distance, the blue ridge of low mountains and the fields dotted along the track are where local shepherds on horseback guide flocks of sheep or herds of village cattle. The atmosphere is conducive to quiet reflection on something warm and sunny.
Unexpectedly, an incomprehensible clang, roar and crash of metal pots, or pans, or both... From the corner of your eye you can see on the right something strange happening in the fields - a herd of cows is scattering in different directions in terror. The barking of herding dogs, drowned out by the rumbling of something unknown, merges with the shouts of a mounted herdsman at his cows in an effort to calm the herd and lead it along a long-trodden path.
And then you face a strange, surreal picture: some strange organism (or mechanism - one cannot tell because of dust columns) rumbles across the fields, hopping and creaking on five square wheels, with a propeller on its left side, in a cloud of dust and cows' tails. This monster, making a horrible roar and large clouds of dust and dirt, bouncing and occasionally tumbling now and then onto one or the other side, then shooting something green and smelly out of a strange crater in front of its body or body, plows across the fields, leaving behind a deep smoky muddy furrow on a field full of life and grace...
When this terrible organism-mechanism disappears beyond the horizon in a cloud of dust and lightning discharges, and frightened birds again cautiously try to sing their trills, and when the clouds of dust and mud raised by the unknown creature finally settle upon the furrow of freshly uprooted earth broken in the field, the electronic map of the front projection screen suddenly displays a new, earlier absent object - a road going straight through the field, into the distance - straight into the mountains.
And this road is signed on the electronic map of the country's roads as "The way of the talented and daring self-taught man"...
The writing is fine, but I wouldn't applaud the sleepy-comfortable stance, itself provoking the appearance of aggressive-active beings.
like watching a movie)
Peter, even if you drive a five-wheeler, we still love you.)
Education in this field is a long and futile road, for those who want to catch up and go far behind.
Thank God we use the creations of educated people.
Peter, it's never too late to get an education, you've already got a C-level term paper... go for it!!!
as Einstein said, the main thing is not education, but the depth of enthusiasm (something like that)
...you already have a three-part coursework... go for it!!!
(How stinky and "falling over on his side"). Here we go and see.
))))))))))))))))))))))))))) Peter)))