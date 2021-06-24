Crowdsourced GUI. Open beta testing. - page 33
In this case, you have to know the names of all the elements by heart, but here in the file everything is already regenerated
Of course, the editing is still raw. I've hardly ever worked in a regular studio, and it's the first time I've worked in mine. No experience, so don't judge me harshly.
Alexei, Alexander, this time try creating a panel and plugging it in. It should be as simple as in the video.
There is still a lot of work to be done. First you need to abandon that empty window indicator and produce windows directly in the editor. Not only add elements, but also remove them. Create new editing tools, like movers, which will move groups of elements. Connect windows with colours and icons.
All in all - a lot of work.
....
Basically now we need to publish the mini version... officially. And then to release updates. A certain audience will pick up. It is better to go to the design first. And there the idea to rewrite the core might appear.
As for the environment, it is better not to think about it at all. Only the design.
With markup - it should also be a percentage of the above object, as well as the positioning....... - ideally
Roger that. I'll finish the basic stuff and do it that way. I need a multi-window mode and additional elements.
Now I have shown the conceptual simplicity of creating panels, without digging into the kernel or code... Assembled - plugged in.
If you try hard, it will take more than 12 minutes, but not by much.
...
That's an interesting idea.
I think you should start with a release (exactly a release without reservations) and then release updates. As long as no multi-window mode is needed it's with an update. Also worth releasing panelkas assembled as a demo with a link to the builder.
Immodest question. And for what reasons, there is no desire to rewrite it all to a certain standard.... Well in fact you could add really big functionality like adding control points to change shape objects on the fly.
Adding pop-ups at certain nodes on the chart itself. etc. etc.
The phrase like lack of knowledge in the field (of objects) is the strongest excuse.
Generally in this situation you usually get two sub-projects, the source code which is also being finalised and the new one... At first the new version will be far behind, but later after a certain time the old version will be forgotten. Examples are many for example MT. Guess the reason why they decided to rewrite the code and release MT5. The reason is that with the MT4 update it was harder to fix than to make a new release with new functionality that they didn't even think about when they created MT4