Yury Kulikov:

Where's the manipulation?

No one here takes the rest of us for uneducated. Rather, in this area, I am the most uneducated person here. So what? That's not the point.
 
Реter Konow:

It's beautifully written, but I wouldn't applaud the sleepy-comfortable stance, itself provoking the appearance of aggressive-active beings.

Come on Peter, I don't think you've noticed that the tone of the jokes and criticism directed at you has changed with the advent of the graphic constructor. Now the irritation has been replaced by tenderness, timid admiration of your enthusiasm and kindling of hope "what if it works". Everyone is well aware of how much effort you've put into your brainchild. It really deserves respect.

But it's not only Artem who has dissociations... I have also long associated you and your creation with this monument to Peter, which stands in St. Petersburg in the centre of Moscow railway station:

It's popularly called "the six-winged seven..."

Think of it as a friendly caricature.

 
Nikolai Semko:

OK, Nikolai. So be it. As long as you get an unbiased and objective assessment at the end, and not the evil laughter.
 
Okay, Nikolai. So be it. As long as I get an unbiased and objective evaluation at the end, not the angry laughs.
Where's the "angry" in that?
My wife was offended that I didn't dedicate my romantic thriller opus to her...
 
Really - it's written with love...

 
Well, if there are similar parallels... ...and they're also a source of joy... Write to her.
 
Peter, look how happy Semka is in the picture.)
 
Nikolai Semko:

Really - it's written with love...

Yeah, I get it. Only, the love wasn't for me. The address was accidentally changed.
 
Реter Konow:
Well, if there are similar parallels there too...
Nah... It just all started out beautifully. Until the silence and romantic tranquility was cut in half by the daring appearance of a mad professor on a shaitan peplate... :)
 
Реter Konow:
No one here takes the rest of us for uneducated. Rather, in this area, I am the most uneducated here. So what? That's not the point.

Firstly, this is already manipulation on your part, i.e. there is someone on the forum who understands what a GUI is and knows how to "cook" it.

The second - would be the essence, it would be another resonance!

Let's wait :) ... gist

