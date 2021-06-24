Crowdsourced GUI. Open beta testing. - page 13
Where's the manipulation?
It's beautifully written, but I wouldn't applaud the sleepy-comfortable stance, itself provoking the appearance of aggressive-active beings.
Come on Peter, I don't think you've noticed that the tone of the jokes and criticism directed at you has changed with the advent of the graphic constructor. Now the irritation has been replaced by tenderness, timid admiration of your enthusiasm and kindling of hope "what if it works". Everyone is well aware of how much effort you've put into your brainchild. It really deserves respect.
But it's not only Artem who has dissociations... I have also long associated you and your creation with this monument to Peter, which stands in St. Petersburg in the centre of Moscow railway station:
It's popularly called "the six-winged seven..."
Think of it as a friendly caricature.
Okay, Nikolai. So be it. As long as I get an unbiased and objective evaluation at the end, not the angry laughs.
Really - it's written with love...
Well, if there are similar parallels there too...
No one here takes the rest of us for uneducated. Rather, in this area, I am the most uneducated here. So what? That's not the point.
Firstly, this is already manipulation on your part, i.e. there is someone on the forum who understands what a GUI is and knows how to "cook" it.
The second - would be the essence, it would be another resonance!
Let's wait :) ... gist