Yeah... I wonder if there is at least a control of correctness of such code at the compilation stage. For instance, if you write H_TAB instead of _X2X etc.
There are some correctness controls in place. For example, if you write h_tab instead of H_TAB or make any spelling mistake in any keyword. However, if you write code incorrectly, there is no control. Just like in usual editor.
In the above example, the group will simply be positioned incorrectly.
Here's what came up.
However, if you write the code incorrectly, there will be no control. Just like in an ordinary editor.
Are you referring to a text editor? Those numerous random errors (such as mixing up parameters, missing something, etc.) which are normally controlled by a compiler, will have to be caught at runtime here.
Look how many windows I've glued. And how fast I'm riveting them. Why go to all that trouble? It's all very easy and fast. You just have to learn the basic rules.
Look at the code. Chains of properties, and entire groups and windows, can simply be transferred from project to project. No one forbids creating a free GUI code base from which everyone can take ready-made templates.
Each window created can become a prototype for the next.
Thanks, Peter, I downloaded your code, updated to version 1.3, after switching the timeframe, the cross and the taskbar at the bottom disappear, and nothing else is clicked.
Also for some reason in all tabs displays text, and should only be in the tab Hotkeys, and that in inverted commas "UP" and "DOWN" should be edited,
and it's still not clear to me what these commands are, you would post the instructions for the commands and syntax, if it's not ready yet, I'm not in a hurry
A few clarifications, Rafil.
1. You don't need to switch timeframes on the constructor chart. It's not designed for that. You model the interface on it, and then print its files: CORES and Internal_API. You connect these files to your application and it will get its own GUI.
2. You bind entire groups of objects to tabs:
I will print out the instructions for the commands and basic rules today. There will be more updates, I'm constantly fixing bugs.
NOTE:
1. IDENTICAL NAMES CANNOT BE GIVEN TO GROUPS OR OBJECTS WITHIN THE SAME WINDOW. IF THE NAME OF AN OBJECT IS NOT ESSENTIAL, IT IS SIMPLY CALLED "A" AND IT IS CREATED AUTOMATICALLY.
2. YOU CANNOT NAME WINDOWS WITH THE SAME NAME.
Explain what editing means, please.
i.e. there must be a field for entering numbers and letters
Okay. Okay, then:
Put it in place of the previous group.
zy. there will be an update in the evening. noticeable bugs have been fixed.