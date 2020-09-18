On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 61

Vitaly Muzichenko:

Wrote and deleted the post, but the point remains the same:

Watch the asset as the quote starts to fall/rise along with the stock market and you get a loss.

I have not got it right yet.

There are short-term trades, pips excluded

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Well, when will the first results be available, and will they be available?

Where will you watch the stock quotes?

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

I am openinga real account there.

forex grows, so does the stock market and vice versa (all relative)

i.e. i open a single order and it does not matter where

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

I see, I recently closed, somehow it didn't work out with MOEX.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

He's having a meltdown again. How does he do it
 
The secret is probably in the lot calculation ....

 
Mikhael1983:

Yes, break-even TCs are like that - the simplest )


The way you calculate the volume of lots, where to put more where less, by what to multiply a certain coefficient.

 
I looked in to see what was there. Closed the deals. Not at the computer. I have no time to calculate the misalignment now. It feels (profit value) close to zero.

A profit of $144, gentlemen.

The time in the file name is slightly ahead, on purpose I set the time on my phone to about 5 minutes.

Trick number six is safely completed with success, as are all the previous ones.

 
Greetings. Where's the promised underlying method ... :)
