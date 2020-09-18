On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 59

Anatolii Zainchkovskii:
Are there any intraday options? If you don't want to know the secrets, you can tell me.

Not an option, because intraday is like that:


 
Renat Akhtyamov:

I've added two screenshots.

the lines are the highs and lows

Figured it out, and yes, saw the new screens.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

inside the day it turns out like this:


Is the quote lagging because there is no trading active account?
 
No, it's not.

the stock exchange just closed before forex on friday

And it doesn't work at night.

The charts are time-synchronized.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

That's right, I forgot.
Thanks for the thoughts.
 

Are these lines due to a lack of quotes? Like low liquidity?

 
the stock exchange does not operate at night

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Watch the asset on the exchange, it is higher - buy on the "forex".

We watch the asset as the quote starts to fall along with the exchange and get a loss.

This is not arbitrage, it doesn't even qualify as a simple break-even TS.

 
  1. So far no one has banned people from losing money.
  2. Nothing puts brains in the right place like losing a deposit with one's own hands.
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Watch the asset on the exchange, it is higher - buy on the "forex".

We watch the asset as the quote starts to fall along with the exchange and get a loss.

This is not arbitrage, it's not even a simple break-even TS.

you're a smart one

but you don't understand what you're reading

and it's not the first time it's happened

;)

