On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 57

New comment
 

Renat, there is noforex exchange...and there is no concept of "forex quotes" either.

there is nothing to compare it with :-)

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

Renat, there is no forex exchange...and there is no concept of "forex quotes" either.

There is nothing to compare it with :-)

Well, no so no.

see gold

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Well, no, no.

Watch the gold.

Where should we look?

Крупнейшие международные центры торговли золотом находятся в Лондоне, Париже, Цюрихе, Франкфурте, Нью-Йорке, Токио, Гонконге, Дубае.

Торговля физическим золотом осуществляется на оптовых внебиржевых рынках. Крупнейший из них — Лондонский рынок слитков LBM (London Bullion Market).

Стоимость золота на спот-рынках определяется ценами лондонского фиксинга.

Дважды в день — в 10-30 и в 15-00 публикуются котировки золота на торгах LBM.

Фьючерсы, опционы и другие виды контрактов на золото торгуются на Лондонской бирже металлов (LME), Нью-йоркской Товарной Бирже (COMEX), Чикагской Товарной Бирже (CME) и других биржах.
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Where should we look?

Paper gold is traded in 
Лондоне, Париже, Цюрихе, Франкфурте, Нью-Йорке, Токио, Гонконге, Дубае

Physical (metallic) gold trades in Shanghai )

 

What the hell, I've already told you three times where

and there's GOLD.

here it is, arbitration in all its glory.

;))))

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

here it is, arbitration in all its glory.

These are pictures, not arbitration.

It's all been stolen before us. :)

 
Grigori.S.B:

These are pictures, not arbitration.

It's already been stolen before us. :)

Well, if the principle is "I look in a book and see a fig," then yeah.

do you even know how to arbitrage?

;)


Since forex is about the exchange (exchange-led) market, it only takes one trade and only forex

with the stock exchange acting as a predictive indicator

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Well, if it's the principle of looking in a book and seeing a figure, then yes.

Yeah, that's right - I see a figure. Only it is not a book but your picture. I can post a similar picture where USDRUB values differ from one brokerage company by 1 ruble and a half and the spread is a few kopecks. I do not know how to use it in practice. I cannot open a position in one brokerage company and close it in another.

Renat Akhtyamov:

Do you know how to trade arbitrage?

No, I do not. Teach the newbie.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Since forex is about an exchange-traded (exchange-led) market, it only takes one trade and only forex

The stock exchange acts as a predictive indicator

Now that's another very useful piece of news I learned from this thread. The first two were from Martingale - sorry he got banned on his own accord.

Turns out forex with volumes in the X-yards is weaving in the rearguard behind proudly walking ahead of myh/shmoeh, which determines the true rate. Awesome, though. :) There really is money to be made on this. Such ingenious discoveries take years of work. And all the more valuable it is. :)

P.S. I used to think forex was an interbank market, but now I will know that it is an exchange market.

 
Grigori.S.B:

Now that's another very useful piece of news I've learnt from this thread. The first two were from Martingale - sorry he got banned at will.

Turns out forex with volumes in the X-yards is weaving in the rearguard behind proudly walking ahead of mine/shmoeh, which determines the true rate. Cool as hell. :) You really can and should make money on this. Such ingenious discoveries really do take years of work. And all the more valuable it is. :)

Read more carefully.

Asking questions that have already been answered above

1...505152535455565758596061626364...184
New comment