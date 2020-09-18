On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 57
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Renat, there is noforex exchange...and there is no concept of "forex quotes" either.
there is nothing to compare it with :-)
Renat, there is no forex exchange...and there is no concept of "forex quotes" either.
There is nothing to compare it with :-)
Well, no so no.
see gold
Well, no, no.
Watch the gold.
Where should we look?
Where should we look?
Physical (metallic) gold trades in Shanghai )
What the hell, I've already told you three times where
and there's GOLD.
here it is, arbitration in all its glory.
;))))
here it is, arbitration in all its glory.
These are pictures, not arbitration.
It's all been stolen before us. :)
These are pictures, not arbitration.
It's already been stolen before us. :)
Well, if the principle is "I look in a book and see a fig," then yeah.
do you even know how to arbitrage?
;)
Since forex is about the exchange (exchange-led) market, it only takes one trade and only forex
with the stock exchange acting as a predictive indicator
Well, if it's the principle of looking in a book and seeing a figure, then yes.
Yeah, that's right - I see a figure. Only it is not a book but your picture. I can post a similar picture where USDRUB values differ from one brokerage company by 1 ruble and a half and the spread is a few kopecks. I do not know how to use it in practice. I cannot open a position in one brokerage company and close it in another.
Do you know how to trade arbitrage?
No, I do not. Teach the newbie.
Since forex is about an exchange-traded (exchange-led) market, it only takes one trade and only forex
The stock exchange acts as a predictive indicator
Now that's another very useful piece of news I learned from this thread. The first two were from Martingale - sorry he got banned on his own accord.
Turns out forex with volumes in the X-yards is weaving in the rearguard behind proudly walking ahead of myh/shmoeh, which determines the true rate. Awesome, though. :) There really is money to be made on this. Such ingenious discoveries take years of work. And all the more valuable it is. :)
P.S. I used to think forex was an interbank market, but now I will know that it is an exchange market.
Now that's another very useful piece of news I've learnt from this thread. The first two were from Martingale - sorry he got banned at will.
Turns out forex with volumes in the X-yards is weaving in the rearguard behind proudly walking ahead of mine/shmoeh, which determines the true rate. Cool as hell. :) You really can and should make money on this. Such ingenious discoveries really do take years of work. And all the more valuable it is. :)
Read more carefully.
Asking questions that have already been answered above