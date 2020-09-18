On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 58
Read it carefully.
Asking questions that have already been answered above
My bad, sir. I'll pay more attention.
But I had no questions. Just thanks for the science.
About delayed quotes, does it make sense to take a date feed from Intrinio (for example) and compare it with your brokerage company?
It's paid, that's why I am interested.
On the topic of the branch:"In some shamanistic way, let us also construct two additional curves: EDq and PDq. Having the following properties: their correlation coefficient corr(EDq, PDq) = 1. Strictly, note, not an approximation, but strictly exactly 1. ..."
Generally speaking, we can construct as many curves of this kind as we want which are obtained by linear transformation of each other.
And why did the author draw a curve of such (red) shape?
There is not enough information about "shamanism". Apparently the shape of the red curve is the main secret?
overlapping charts are the worst thing you can think of
yes?
red MOEX, yellow FOREX
there are two trades, one there and one there
only bags left to be sewn.
;))))
Well that's not a problem anymore).
So, 5 tricks are shown in profit. Although the last one turned out to be blurred in terms of waiting time. Closer to the night I will repeat the death knell with an opening on Friday evening before the close of trading.
I wish you every success. The main thing is not to get the feeling that you already have God by the beard - it always hurts the cause). And keep in mind, to claim that this strategy is better than others, you need to have a strong argument, and the main one is a comparison on such a parameter as the recovery factor, which evaluates the quality of the strategy.
Well, that's not a problem anymore.)
No, I had an overlap there.
it's already clear here what works and how it works:
If the exchange is higher, it's a sell, and if it's lower, it's a buy.
;))))
No, I had an overlap there.
I don't see the exchange above the forex, except for the spread widening.
I've added two screenshots
the lines are highs and lows