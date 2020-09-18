On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 58

New comment
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Read it carefully.

Asking questions that have already been answered above

My bad, sir. I'll pay more attention.

But I had no questions. Just thanks for the science.

 

About delayed quotes, does it make sense to take a date feed from Intrinio (for example) and compare it with your brokerage company?

It's paid, that's why I am interested.

 

On the topic of the branch:"In some shamanistic way, let us also construct two additional curves: EDq and PDq. Having the following properties: their correlation coefficient corr(EDq, PDq) = 1. Strictly, note, not an approximation, but strictly exactly 1. ..."

Generally speaking, we can construct as many curves of this kind as we want which are obtained by linear transformation of each other.

And why did the author draw a curve of such (red) shape?
There is not enough information about "shamanism". Apparently the shape of the red curve is the main secret?

 
Sergey Chalyshev:

overlapping charts are the worst thing you can think of

yes?

red MOEX, yellow FOREX

there are two trades, one there and one there

only bags left to be sewn.

;))))


 
Renat Akhtyamov:

yes?

red MOEX, yellow FOREX

works two trades, one there and one there.

only thing left to do is to sew the bags

;))))


Well that's not a problem anymore).

 
Mikhael1983:
So, 5 tricks are shown in profit. Although the last one turned out to be blurred in terms of waiting time. Closer to the night I will repeat the death knell with an opening on Friday evening before the close of trading.

I wish you every success. The main thing is not to get the feeling that you already have God by the beard - it always hurts the cause). And keep in mind, to claim that this strategy is better than others, you need to have a strong argument, and the main one is a comparison on such a parameter as the recovery factor, which evaluates the quality of the strategy.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

yes?

red MOEX, yellow FOREX

two trades work, one there and one there

only sacks left to be sewn.

;))))


Renat Akhtyamov:

yes?

red MOEX, yellow FOREX

it works two trades, one there and one there

left to sew the sacks ;-

;))))


right?

 
khorosh:

Well, that's not a problem anymore.)

Younga:

Right?

No, I had an overlap there.

it's already clear here what works and how it works:


If the exchange is higher, it's a sell, and if it's lower, it's a buy.

;))))

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

No, I had an overlap there.

If you do not want to give away your secrets, you can ask in a private message:

If the stock is higher - sell, lower - buy.

;))))

I don't see the exchange above forex, except on spread widening.
I was in a hurry, at the beginning of the chart I saw that yes the stock is higher than the handicap, and at the end of the chart the stock is lower than the handicap.
If you do not know how to use this signal, you may use it as an indicative signal.
 
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:
I don't see the exchange above the forex, except for the spread widening.

I've added two screenshots

the lines are highs and lows

1...515253545556575859606162636465...184
New comment