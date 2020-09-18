On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 166
Yes deal #8 has dragged on for a couple of weeks. Already the pound and the euro are up and not going to converge.
They parted like ships at sea. "...But they come back... not six months from now..." )
on the subject of geometry
https://charts.mql5.com/23/435/eurusd-m30-e-global-trade.png
Don't rush to put a candle for the good news, the ship may well in the near future jump to zero and plus.
The change in volumes changes the property of the instrument itself, you can see the difference from the cross on the chart:
and everything always works both ways, so it can be faster to get out of a drawdown than a cross
Let's swap the coefficients in synthetics for fun:
as you can see the bias is clearly in the opposite direction.
This is especially for those who write here "what advantages", "you trade cross!", although they are too lazy to take a calculator and actually calculate what the traded position actually is and how it differs from the cross
Fairy tales are fairy tales, but !
The price goes against the crowd (against the biggest ones).
What the hell are the odds, come to your senses
;)
Against the crowd? ....
I have no way
cotier goes against the crowd,
already know where it is,
knowing how much and when the crowd's gonna pile in.
;)
kotir does not know, you just forgot the first thing you read at the beginning of your acquaintance with forex, the crowd moves the kotir. and when the crowd is at its limit, the newcomers join in and they unwittingly become those who will turn.....But all this makes it impossible to know where and when it will happen...