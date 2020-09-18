On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 173
Aristocrat).
if I hadn't been hanging out here yesterday, I wouldn't have made a mistake (mistakenly in EA)
and as a result, the orders almost closed at zero...
It wasn't just in the Expert either.
If the topstarter has not had a horse load on his account and the positions have not closed on a stop-out, then there is already a profit, even a small one. This means that we can exhale and start a new focus.
If the topstarter has not had a horse load on his account and the positions have not closed on a stop-out, then there is already a profit, even a small one. This means that we can exhale and start a new focus.
Of course, when analysing the history of only 2 days there was, to put it mildly, over-scheduling - almost 2 weeks of trades.
Well, I think there's $2x200. If the author hasn't quit yet, we can finally continue with #9.
Couldn't quit, because I was even going to indulge myself with expensive alcohol from the profits, so I didn't trade on the demo, how could I quit?
It seems that the author has already waited for the announced profit level to liquidate the positions.