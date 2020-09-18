On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 167
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
kotir does not know, you just forgot the first thing you read at the beginning of your acquaintance with forex, the crowd moves the kotir. and when the crowd is at its limit the newbies get involved and they unwittingly become the ones who deploy.....But all this does not give a chance to understand where and when it will happen...
Against the crowd? ....
There are many ways, the main thing is to set the right goals and ask the right questions. That's the right question and there's an answer. I do it graphically.
The "crowd" has been merging, is merging and will continue to merge with the same patterns( patterns) since the beginning of the markets. This will be the case until their end. Why? The answer is self-organization. It is possible to enter the market by scratching your left heel. With the "exit" everything is much more interesting :))) If you do not want to leave voluntarily, they will take you out :). That's where the tastiest plushies are.
...
This is especially true for those who write here "what advantages", "you are trading cross!", but are too lazy to take a calculator and actually calculate what the traded position actually is and how it differs from the cross
Quite right. I'm having a long argument on this subject withVitaly Muzichenko
If you look at the behavior of spread and eurofound to the right of the vertical line, you may note that it is absolutely different. The spread went down and went up higher than the level on the vertical. And the euro pound is trending down. And after that, how can we say that pair trading on the majors is equivalent to cross trading of these majors. After all, at some ratio of lots of these majors, the difference in the behaviour of the spread and the cross can be very large - these are completely different instruments.
Quite right. I have a long-standing argument on this subject withVitaly Muzichenko
If you look at the behavior of the spread and the euro pound to the right of the vertical line, you may notice that it is completely different. The spread went down and went up higher than the level on the vertical. And the euro pound is trending down. And after that, how can we say that pair trading on the majors is equivalent to cross trading of these majors. After all, at some ratio of lots of these majors, the difference in the behaviour of the spread and the cross can be very large - these are completely different instruments.
you have to draw all three, it will make more sense
You have to draw all three, it will make more sense
If you want the euro pound, it's already on the main chart.
If you want the euro pound, it's already on the main chart.
but if you draw eurodollar minus pounddollar or plus can you try, but with equal lots?
What if you draw eurodollar minus pounddollar or plus you can try, but with equal lots?
Why bother, create a demo, buy/sell into it and the output equities = what you are looking for.
I don't need it. I've already drawn it all over, including the neutral triangle. And for you, if you need it, set the indicator and draw whatever you want...
I don't need it either.
I can just see that you're bullshitting.
But just so you know what it's really like, then try it.
You don't have to show me the result, it's for you, as I already know it.
I don't need it either.
I can just see that you're bullshitting.
but for you to understand what you're really doing, then try it.
You don't have to show me the result, it's for you, because I already know it.
Don't play the guru, it won't work, everyone knows what you are.