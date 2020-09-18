On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 176

b2v:

Last time (search for absolute exchange rates) the author himself eventually figured out and admitted that the problem has infinitely many solutions. The idea was unconventional, by the way.
It is not right to abandon the topic without final comments.
No one is waiting for grails here - all human beings are reasonable.
We'll see - perhaps he'll write some more...

If we consider two pairs{A/C; B/C} in order todistinguish their components {A; B; C}, then indeed the problem has infinitely many solutions.

If we consider three related pairs{A/C; B/C; A/B} in order to distinguish their components {A; B; C}, then the problem has a single solution (if we do not take into account the small errors of numerical methods).

2020.01.28 04:05

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

Logo fitting :

tripod

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Honestly, I follow almost all the threads, but fate has decided not to watch the beginning of this thread. And as you know, I missed the best part.

Where's the best part?

A lot of places, all over the branch, melted away.

and in arguments as well.

Renat Akhtyamov:

tripod

Yes,atripod.

Eh, you don't have any flight of fancy... just... empty talk...

Renat Akhtyamov:

a lot of places, all over the thread.

and in your arguments as well.

♪ and in your flooding including ♪

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

tripod

it's like this:

tripod

although I think the old one is better.

 
Олег avtomat:

If we consider three related pairs{A/C; B/C; A/B} in order to distinguish their components {A; B; C}, then the problem has a single solution (if we do not take into account the small errors of numerical methods)

A/B is a quotient of the previous two, it carries no new information. Therefore, it is still a set of solutions.
secret:
A/B is a special of the previous two, it doesn't bring any new information. Therefore, there are still many solutions.

Think carefully before you talk nonsense.

 
Олег avtomat:

Think carefully before you talk nonsense.

Have you tried using this rule yourself?

 
Олег avtomat:

Think carefully before you talk nonsense.


I'm interested in what to do with the components, how to approach them properly?

