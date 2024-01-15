Question to the administration of mql5.com - page 18
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
If you wrote it that way, it would have been clear sooner. disabling the shortcut (which shortcut is a pop-up window, not a shortcut) and making it work are different things.
Sorry it's your problem, you have to try harder.
I haven't bothered with windows for a long time. If you don't like it, go to the block ))))
How to return money for rent of the expert, if on the demo version one, and after purchase of rent other in the tester, on the real does not trade at all, there are no errors in the magazine, in the text description made by the author personally says one and all on automatic etc., and in the real there is nothing on automatic, such settings do not even, with default settings not with optimized does not make a single transaction. The impression is that he is a crook! The flashing price of $30,000, but in fact he knows what he bought and would not give a penny. The money has already been paid, how to get the money back?
here is the link <...>
Contact the author <...> does not go out
How to return money for rent of the expert, if on the demo version one, and after purchase of rent other in the tester, on the real does not trade at all, no errors in the magazine, in the text description made by the author personally says one and all on automatic etc., and in the real there is nothing on automatic, such settings do not even, with default settings not with optimized does not enter any transaction. The impression is that he is a crook! The flashing price of $30,000, but in fact he knows what he bought and would not give a penny. The money has already been paid, how to get the money back?
Here is the link https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/58728?source=Site+Profile+Seller
No contact from Paschal Uchenna Ugwu
Because there is no direct refund on Market. There is only automatic refund for products bought (not rented) but not activated, and provided that 7 days have not passed since the purchase.
Additional account verification
We need to perform additional checking of your account. This is a standard procedure to ensure security of all MQL5.community members.
No actions are required from you at this time. Please wait until the verification is finished. Until it is finished, you have no money withdrawal possibilities.
Sorry for the inconvenience. How long does this verification take?
Afternoon. My account <...> with his EAs and signals has been deleted from MQL5 website. I bought some of his EAs and now I cannot use the remaining activations. I ask you to restore Vasiliy's account so I can use bought Expert Advisors and see the progress of his signals.
So you can use the remaining activations without any problems.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
I bought a product and it was blocked
Sergey Golubev, 2021.03.28 07:55
I've been banned for at least 7 years, and it's not public (the forum is not the only place to post bans).
Not public (it is useless to post on the forum), but common. That is, it's not some extraordinary event for which a forum post should be opened.
And there can't be any problems for the buyers.
Because if a product is removed from the Marketplace and you bought it before, it's still there in your Metatrader, ready to install.
For more details see this page https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/625/page158
Blocking, bans and deletions of sellers (a totally normal procedure) do not affect the purchased products in any way.
That means you can use the remaining activations without any problems.
Good afternoon Sergei.
Thank you for your reply. I would like to know how long Vasily Strukov has been locked on MQL5? I have several Expert Advisors of his and I regularly read their discussions on the website to get the required information.