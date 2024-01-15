Question to the administration of mql5.com - page 14
How to connect a live account
Connect to where? If you are asking about indicator monitoring, you are here: Signals and click on the button
Can't download any free app in the marketplace on mobile platform meta treder5
The section used to be highlighted . It was immediately clear which section we were in. Now it is not clear whether we are inindicators for mt4 or inExpert Advisors for mt5.
Colleagues, I don't feel I can do all the documentation on the rules, so I want to ask:
Firstly, how reliable is the signal service for different brokers. In other words, does the service guarantee 100% signal performance with different brokers?
Secondly, I do not want to sell the signal for a certain amount, I want to sell it for profit percentage once a week, where the result is calculated at least for the week with payouts on Monday for the previous week.
What is the second question? !!!!
In this way you can organize practically a copy of a fund or a PAMM account, in case your broker has no such function. And if the broker has such function (the function of PAMM account organization), it makes its clients open accounts in this broker, so that to join it. I don't know if there is such a function (organization of PAMM accounts), but it makes my clients set up accounts with this broker and I want to join. Why should I sell my signals for 100 quid if I have millions of capital working on them as well as profit.
All in all can I get a substantive answer? Thanks!!!!
Good afternoon!
Refilled my mql5 account with 30$. I am trying to buy a subscription to the signal. In Metatrader I get a message that there is not enough money. Although my subscription price is $30. What to do? Thank you.
Were you using your white IP? Or were you trying to hide behind an anonymous proxy or were you using a VPS?