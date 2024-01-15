Question to the administration of mql5.com - page 19
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Good afternoon Sergei.
Thank you for your reply. I would like to know how long Vasily Strukov has been locked on MQL5? I have several Expert Advisors of his and I regularly read their discussions on the website to get the required information.
We do not know this on the forum.
As I've already mentioned - marketers are occasionally banned, or their profiles are sometimes deleted for gross violations, and so on.
And in all these cases - these are not public situations (forum posts won't help). It's just never discussed.
These are situations "between the user and the service desk", which is what validated the user to be a seller.
----------------
For example, I bought an advisor in 2013 that put stops and take profits on orders opened manually.
Like - you trade on H4 or D1, open a position, attach the EA, and go to sleep :)
Then the seller was removed (Chinese, I think), but I still have activations I can use.
----------------
There are many other sellers on the forum who may have worthwhile products.
So my advice is not to get hung up on the "one or two already-not-sellers", but to look at others.
There are many worthy ones, including some that post regularly on the forum.
Hello! Can I get a refund for a low-quality product? The seller is missing! I bought an EA that only plummets! I fell for the nice reviews!
This is the price of experience.
If money were returned for a "substandard product", then the resource administration would only have to deal with these returns.
I'll tell you a secret (it will come in handy in the future) - do not buy Expert Advisors based on reviews (scammers often do not work alone), on images from the tester. There must be real, not demo accounts (if there is only a demo, contact the seller, let him explain the reason). If there are no monitors at all, even demos, then you should wonder why there are none.
Hello! Can I get a refund for a low-quality product? The seller is missing! I bought a Expert Advisor that only plummets! I fell for the nice reviews!
Before you buy, it is very important to do the tests properly. How to do this is shown in the Market (information link bar on the left-hand side of the screen) - How to test a trading robot before buying
Hello! I was scammed with the metatrader4 app! They stole 10 thousand dollars from me. Please help me!!!
How, exactly?
How, exactly?
Anything you can do to help?
Only to express regret. And that's all the help. Greed is the enemy's enemy.........
MQ has absolutely nothing to do with scammers.
How, exactly?
Some information at least. Where they took the diposit out ... Who did it ... ? Anything you can do to help?
well. tell the situation