Please simplify the code of the sidebar popup icon, it would be easier to get rid of it for those who don't need it at all, the ingenious ability to avoid adblock is quite unnecessary here, all the time this thing is climbing the Add Message button, maybe my browser is special.
it doesn't work in Opera, at first I closed it and then I can't see it for a while, now every time I refresh the page it's probably adblock's fault
and can not block this thing with a blocker
MQ loves us so much)
I'll try to disable it on the site.
and no adblock is not to blame
who is it for anyway among registered users, please excuse me, there was already such a question, who is it for?
What a mediocre implementation
I second that. I've downloaded it three times already :(
It's just not in the right place, it was done in the early 2000s
Someone just doesn't know how to do it, so they don't test it like they should.
What about that download, I do not need to download, and that thing has not jumped out at the green button to send a message as I just got a little closer, but maybe it's just me)
If I hover my mouse over the send a message button, pointing like a sniper, no problem at all, I just need to point very carefully
That's exactly how I download.