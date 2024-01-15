Question to the administration of mql5.com - page 24
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
yesterday, copied to a new handheld device, for another real-time test. I copied one of the past test terminals from the created topic:https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/365021
And it created a new account on its own, took the system user name, and then I realized that I created the same demo account on my desktop and it took the data from the real account,
And if I showed the full cycle of account creation to my potential client, then MQ completely ratted me out, because the name-family fold is unique on the Internet, why does the company hate users so much?
and what did the test show on a portable device via wifi connection, and a weak celoron, tears already, all transactions are registered a minute late, how can this be? i will provide all logs upon request to MQ, i remember very well that they have a registration on the special forum in the reports (i wrote about it recently)
Good evening, have to write on the forum as there are no other options.
1) I tried to write to servicedesk, the letter is not sent, writes error
"
I logged out of my account and wrote through the main page ... No reaction and it is unclear whether the message went away or not. Notification to the post did not come.
The gist of the appeal.
Good afternoon dear service desk.
Previously I got banned for what sat 2 weeks in a ban (deservedly).
Ban was valid until 23.04.2021.
The problem today is 24,04,2021 but my account has restrictions.
1) Can't submit jobs in Freelance
2) I cannot publish a Trading Signal.
3) I can't republish my product to the market.
Please take action.
Regards Oksana.
"
Hello , I can not connect a real account and create a migration , I have re-read, changed my mind, but no way advice what is wrong
Clarify what do you mean by "can't connect to a live account"?
Migration of MQL5 VPS and MQL5 VPS to a new VPS server, what is the reason?
There can be many migrations (and some of them are popular).
If it is related to the trading account (you can't create it or log in) - then it's up to you to the broker.
Also, migration of signal subscription to a new account, migration of MQL5 VPS to a new trading account, migration of MQL5 VPS to a new VPS server.
There can be many migrations (and some of them are popular).
If it is related to the trading account (can't create it or log in) - then it is up to you to the broker.
Real forex account money on mql5, how do I get money on my account? mta trade 5 is, but the account is 0 question how to get money from mql5 to my account
If you have opened a REAL account, you should ask your broker - with whom you opened your REAL account - about adding funds to your REAL account.
You can use the money in your MQL5.com account to purchase trading applications inthe Marketplace, subscribe toSignals, renta VPSor orderfreelancejobs. Information on how to use paid services can be found inPayments and paymentmethods article.
If you have opened a REAL account, you should ask your broker - with whom you opened your REAL account - about adding funds to your REAL account.
You can use the money in your MQL5.com account to purchase trading applications inthe Marketplace, subscribe toSignals, renta VPSor orderfreelancejobs. Information on how to use paid services can be found inPayments and paymentmethods article.
i.e. the money in MQL5 will stay there, but you have to deposit it to your real account?
Yes.
Youcan use the money in your MQL5.com accountto buy trading applicationsat Market, subscribe toSignals, rentVPSand orderfreelancejobs. Information on how to use paid services can be found inPayments and payment methods.
If you opened a REAL ACCOUNT, you should ask your broker - with whom you opened your REAL ACCOUNT - about adding funds to your REAL ACCOUNT.