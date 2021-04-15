MT5 questions on trading on the Moscow Exchange - page 11
You are probably right...
If this is true, then the incompetence of O.'s staff is astonishing - one can explain it in a non-formal way. However, they (the staff) have not shone with competence before.
Not really.
The customer department was at a very good level 6-7 years ago,
but the tech support has always sucked!
Added
Called the opener.
The thing is, the stock is trading T+2 (this I've moved on) and the final settlement hasn't been made,
i.e. virtually Rusal (foreign paper) was still in the portfolio.
Like this
Wow, thanks! I registered mt5 again today, will see if it flies again. It's been 2 days now. Is Rusal definitely a foreign paper?
The opener claims that yes.
I will duplicate the question in the Professional forum, maybe this will be the right place to get an answer.
Forum for trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
My Errors, Bugs, Questions
Stanislav Korotky, 2021.02.17 19:30I have a question: should the exchange rate margin be recalculated or not? I see in the MT reports that it is not recalculated. For example, the account is in dollars, I buy gazmec or something else quoted in roubles (margin in roubles). At that moment, the account locks the margin in dollars at the exchange rate at the time of purchase. But after a while, on the next day, for example, because of changes in usdrub, in theory, a different amount of margin in dollars should be obtained.
I'll duplicate the question in the professional thread, maybe we can get an answer here.
What is a gazmian? Is the futures on GAZMYAS shares correct? How can I buy ruble futures if there are only dollars on my account?
Maybe the broker covertly converts to roubles in your account? i.e. after the sale, the dollar amount is unlocked and already converted.
If the margin (GO?) is already locked, why recalculate it? In forex too, if the exchange rate changes, the margin changes, but the margin of open positions remains the same.
I have not seen anything in the regulations about recalculation.
Gasmas is the conventional name for all micex blue chips with a margin currency - ruble. It is not a futures market. The specification says "exchange stocks". A mismatch of account and margin currency is common - the broker "lends" the right money at the exchange rate. But this is the issue, because the exchange rate changes and the margin calculation for the same lot today and tomorrow gives different values (OrderCalcMargin). But the margin for an open position remains the same in usd, despite the fact that the exchange rate is different. It turns out that the margin currency - in this case the ruble - works only at the moment the position is opened. And potentially, if the exchange rate moves, the size (actual value) of the margin could significantly decrease or increase (i.e. the broker is taking a risk).
Gasmas is the conventional name for all micex blue chips with a margin currency of rouble. It is not a futures market. The specification says "exchange stocks". A mismatch of account and margin currency is common - the broker "lends" the right money at the exchange rate. But this is the issue, because the exchange rate changes and the margin calculation for the same lot today and tomorrow gives different values (OrderCalcMargin). But the margin for an open position remains the same in usd, despite the fact that the exchange rate is different. It turns out that the margin currency - in this case the ruble - works only at the moment the position is opened. And potentially, if the exchange rate jumps, the size (actual value) of the margin could fall or rise substantially (i.e. the broker is taking a risk).
Oh my God, what a monster! I was going to curse about CFD in the stock section ))) but this is even scarier.
at this broker it's kinda called stocks and cfd is separate. But it's not a stock, obviously. There is no such counterparty in the list of MOEX participants.
If you go into the regulations, it looks like it's just an under/over-CFD, basically just a bet with a broker on the price of a stock, where they get the quote stream from and how horrible it is is a separate question.
I'm wondering if it's even legal to call it a stock, and givea leverage of up to 15. Maybe there's something I don't know.
ap: either it's some kind of derivative instrument, like they sell shares from their possession with leverage, I don't know, these perverts are trying their best to kill the financial system))You have the same as in forex when you buy NZDJPY from a dollar account. the broker takes the risk into account when he recalculates the value of the position as a % of the free margin, at which point the current exchange rate is taken into account and if it changes much, the broker will simply call youearly to add margin.
It's a scheme wherean overseas broker buys shares for you.
So you don't own the shares, there's no depository in your name. A foreign broker owns them.
The broker receives the dividends and, minus his commission on the dividends, gives them to you.
In this case, the broker acts as a layer between you and the market.
Regarding the margin, the broker gives his leverage, in order to take commission from the leverage.
In general, the scheme is the same to dealers. Where he buys/sells shares, only he knows)).
I see, I have not come across it before. All for the sake of leverage, as I understand it, i.e. beggars must pay everywhere))) and no guarantees