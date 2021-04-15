MT5 questions on trading on the Moscow Exchange - page 2
The BCS broadcasts everything to Quicksilver normally. There are glitches, but these are glitches, not the norm.
It is the same in the Quick, it is just that you do not see these recalculations explicitly, as a separate transaction.
It is likely that in the Quicksilver, they will summarise these overcalculations themselves in their system and display the net result.
In fact, your balance in Quicksilver is also bouncing, now in the plus, now in the minus. You just don't notice it much there.
It's much easier, the demo MT5 just does not work on the stock exchange, there are left quotes, I had the idea of testing the robot and test strategies with indicators, but bummer (((
That leaves only real, only hardcore =)))
"The question is, what were these charges, what does the entry freeze funds... "
Ah yes, this is probably the funds that are taken as collateral when opening a position, but I have the feeling that there are also pending orders in operation, for eachset pending order funds are also frozen, ie for each pending order take funds as collateral.
Apparently I'm blind and can't see what and when the equity, variation margin and accrued income columns show.
When the conversion is summed up in the final net result on the QuickBooks side, balance changes are minimal, depending on the magnitude of the change in the dollar exchange rate.
This is why it is hardly noticeable when it happens. You do not look closely to the balance to catch this moment, and you do not know when it happens in time.
But this change can be caught visually, if you monitor the QuickMoney all day long)
Imagine, if the dollar/ruble exchange rate rises to 200 rubles during the session, for example
and you have a good by volume position in a symbol that is calculated in dollars, transferred through clearing,
then after clearing recalculation, you'll be shocked by losses on a simple exchange rate difference, and then the recalculation of GO and margin call.
Then your eyes will be immediately opened, and how is it so, who did it... ))
MT5 works great on the exchange demo circuit. It's on the forex market that all the quotes are left-handed. On the exchange demo circuit, the prices are what they are as a result of real trading, as a result of supply and demand from all bidders, including yours. The demo version allows you to move the price in any direction if you have a sufficient demo deposit. Try it out on instruments that are not very liquid. All of the participants' orders and your orders are visible in the stack and are processed realistically, just like in the real market.
If you cannot set up your trading robot on the MICEX Demo, you shouldn't go for real trading.
When you learn how to use it on the demo, you'll understand what is margin and what is frozen and why there are adjustments.
This is how the robot works on the demo loop, below the indicator shows the balance graph:
great!
I want to ask you where you opened the demo, please send me a message.
The MICEX demo circuit will remain the same in Africa.
You can open at least through Otkritie or BCS or any other broker, your trades and orders in the stack will be visible to all traders. And the quotes from all brokers will coincide with each other.
that means that in addition to the real ones the demo deals are displayed in the market?
and question #2
Does it work the same way on the demo?