MT5 questions on trading on the Moscow Exchange - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What do you actually want? To what end do you want to find out?What's the kitchen got to do with it, anyway?
Don't pay any attention to Renu. He's just trolling.
There's no use explaining anything to him. I think he's just a chatbot.
Don't pay any attention to Renu. He's just trolling.
There's no use in explaining anything to him. I think he's just a chatbot.
Come on, come on.
sell the honest people the crap out of it.
Don't pay any attention to Rena.
I think it's just a chatbot.
+
Can you answer my questions?
This was already discussed in 2015. I've already posted a link in this thread. I'll post it again.
Checked it too. On the glass. I did not see any difference from the real one.
If you want to develop this topic further - give at least a screenshot comparing tumbler real and tumbler from the demo.
To clarify. I am talking about demo account from J2T, which has nothing to do with demo contour of MosExchange.
Well here it is, why so?
I'll ask again.
I'll ask again.
I'll answer when I see the glass.
Right now it's empty.
I'm on my own.
I will answer when I see the glass.
That is, to my question: "Why distinguish the real glass without comparing it with another", you reply: "I will answer when I see the glass".
Further communication with you on this subject is really pointless.
That is, to my question: "Why distinguish the real glass without comparing it with another", you reply: "I will answer when I see the glass".
Further communication with you on this subject is really pointless.
Because when you have a trading tool in your hand, for example a glass, you need at least understand - how to check it without comparing it with another one
because the other may turn out to be a fake.
go ahead and compare
you opened the order, saw it in the market among random orders and you believe it?
and immediately run to put money in the account,
Hooray!
.
;)so, again, the question - how do you check the glass without comparing it to another?
That is, to my question: "Why distinguish the real glass without comparing it with another", you reply: "I will answer when I see the glass".
Further conversation with you on this subject, indeed, makes no sense.
Bravo Alexey! It looks like you've got this chat-bot hooked!
so, again, a question - how do you check the glass without comparing it to another?
)))