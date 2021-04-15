MT5 questions on trading on the Moscow Exchange - page 14
Hello!
Can you please tell me how the take profit is executed at the moment of triggering: as market or limit.
It should be market but due to the fact that the TP is stored on the MT5 server, there might be some serious slippage.
I don't use TP, I use pending orders (they are displayed on the exchange)
Should be like a marketable one,
Can you tell me where it says this in the documentation itself, I can't find it.
Doesn't it show in the order itself in the history? I don't use TP/SL, I can't check it.
Here's an article, although it's not documentation.
I ask for a fill-in policy on Si, it gives the number 3. What does it mean? Return?
Just caught a bug www.mql5.com. I attached a screenshot from my computer (it was the only one on my desktop), instead of my screenshot a different picture came, just switched on the fly :)
My screenshot was like this instead of the graph that is now in the post above
If the Si specs are to be believed, any of these are possible.
Yes, I saw in the datasheet that it says "all") is this true in practice?
I only used SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK for Si and SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC for some other futures, no problems.
But, in fact, there were no problems with liquidity in those symbols either.