Topiltzin:

Hello!

Can you please tell me how the take profit is executed at the moment of triggering: as market or limit.

It should be market but due to the fact that the TP is stored on the MT5 server, there might be some serious slippage.

I don't use TP, I use pending orders (they are displayed on the exchange)

 
prostotrader:

Should be like a marketable one,

Yana Egorova:

Doesn't it show in the order itself in the history? I don't use TP/SL, I can't check it.

 
Yana Egorova:

Here's an article, although it's not documentation.

Stanislav Korotky:

Here is an article, although it is not documentation.

Thank you very much!
  
SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE)

I ask for a fill-in policy on Si, it gives the number 3. What does it mean? Return?


 
Nikita Chernyshov:

Just caught a bug www.mql5.com. I attached a screenshot from my computer (it was the only one on my desktop), instead of my screenshot a different picture came, just switched on the fly :)

My screenshot was like this instead of the graph that is now in the post above


 
Nikita Chernyshov:

If the Si specs are to be believed, any of these are possible.

 
JRandomTrader:

Yes, I saw in the datasheet that it says "all") is this true in practice?

 
Nikita Chernyshov:

I only used SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK for Si and SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC for some other futures, no problems.

But, in fact, there were no problems with liquidity in those symbols either.

