MT5 questions on trading on the Moscow Exchange - page 12
Got it, haven't come across it before. All for the sake of leverage as I understand it, i.e. beggars everywhere have to pay)) and no guarantees
Well, their website has normal conditions, including dividends. And the leverage is not much different from the NCC risk rates. All the problems, judging by the reviews, are in the service (in particular, with the withdrawal).
By the way on terms and conditions.
It's a scheme wherea foreign broker buys sharesfor you.
But he buys them not as a broker, because he is not one at MICEX, but as a client of another broker. And he can sell at any time without your knowledge, referring to some clause in something.
If you are interested in it because of MT5, I hope not for real :), but to test strategies on demo.
J2Tis a foreign subsidiary of Finam. i.e. Finam's foreign representative.
It is logical that all operations with RF market go through Russian Finam.
But how they do it is their internal policy.
Overseas representative is registered in Cyprus as a broker, and gives the possibility to buy any shares, to any non-residents.
But the foreign representative is the holder of the shares, not you.This scheme implies its own terms and conditions, similar to those of a dealer.
The representative acts as an intermediary, for which he wants his commission on everything. From leverage, from dividends, etc. hidden fees.
On their website it is clearly written that this is an investment company. And tacitly it is part of Finam Holding.
What is the level of service of this investment company, is a separate issue.
Screenshot from Finam's website
In the calculator on the Red Circle website, you can see the GO for both buying and selling.
It is possible that ISS has these parameters.
The website does not seem to have them.
And here it is
I can't find it - there is an "Options Calculator" and a "Personal Finance Calculator" - the latter doesn't have any, and the former is not visible without registration. If you have access, please tell me if it is possible to see this parameter for each day there.
And here it is.
In the terminal it is clear that there is, I need information for each trading day.
I see, but that's not enough, thank you.