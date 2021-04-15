MT5 questions on trading on the Moscow Exchange - page 13
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
In the terminal it is clear that there is, I need information for each trading day.
Initial buy and sell margins are calculated dynamically and depend on the ratio of the current instrument price, the upper/lower limit price and the estimated last clearing price.
Read the documentation on the exchange website:https://fs.moex.com/files/4718
Initial buy and sell margins are calculated dynamically and depend on the ratio of the current instrument price, the upper/lower limit price and the estimated last clearing price.
Read the documentation on the exchange website:https://fs.moex.com/files/4718
The theory is clear. Is the formula available?
The theory is clear. Is there a formula?
I am amazed at the local public every time.
There is no formula, a scenario approach is applied. There is a separate software product for correct calculation, please:https://www.moex.com/a186
What does it give you as a trader?
I am amazed at the local audience every time.
There is no formula, a scenario approach is applied. There is a separate software product for correct calculation, please:https://www.moex.com/a186
What does it give you as a trader?
You are very good, you found more information than I could, thank you!
I have an observation that price is moving towards a larger GO to open a position for one of the instruments within a trading period, I want to check it.
What a good job, you found more information than I could, thank you!
I have an observation that the price is moving towards a larger GO to open a position for one of the instruments within the trading period, I want to check it.
Unfortunately it is clearly the opposite. GO increases in the opposite direction from the last clearing price change. In general, this is logical :)
Unfortunately, it is exactly the opposite. GO increases in the opposite direction from the last cleared price. Generally speaking, this makes sense :)
I'm talking about the facts and the difference between the buy and sell SEs, not their change from the last value.
Can anyone suggest a calculation algorithm or, better yet, a function to calculate the percentage of daily change.
This is understandable you can take
I wonder how it is calculated manually, I am running it in the tester, this data is not present in the tester, therefore I am interested in the function for calculating this data to be implemented in a robot.
Can anyone suggest a calculation algorithm or, better yet, a function to calculate the percentage of daily change.
This is understandable you can take
I wonder how it is calculated manually, I use tester, this data is not present in the tester, therefore I am interested in the function for calculating this data to be implemented in a robot.
https://www.google.com/search?q=daily+change+formula
Hello!
Could you please tell me how a take profit is executed at the moment of triggering: as a market or limit.