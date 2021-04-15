MT5 questions on trading on the Moscow Exchange - page 9
1 lot of sberbank(10 shares) current=2539.9 without margin.
I buy 1 lot(2539.9*0.14) -355.59 from the balance.
Specification is opening broker.
Question, what is it?
Hmm. This calculation corresponds to the initial margin factor from the instrument specification.
There is a suspicion that you do have margin for shares ))
It is better to call the broker, and clarify this point, why there is margin on shares.
prostotrader I respect you on the forum for a long time, but the commission is 0.057% (different tariffs) of the transaction in the opening-broker when opening and closing a position.
what plan do you have?
Rate plan "Professional".
Go to your personal account and request the broker's report for today....
The "Professional" tariff plan.
It may be a problem with your plan. Read the terms of your plan.
Probably on this plan, the broker gives his margin in the form of those ratios.
And in idea after closing of the transaction(sale of shares) at the same trading session, the margin should return to the account +355.59.
If the trade will be transferred through clearing, the margin coefficient will decrease to themaintenance margin coefficient of 0.0726
and the difference of coefficients in money should also return to the account plus.
It may be about the plan. Read the terms of your plan.
Probably on this plan, the broker gives his margin in the form of those odds.
Good afternoon, I have a question - I started trading via MT5 on the Moscow Stock Exchange (not Forts). I opened a deal on Rusal. My broker has sent me a message one day later: "MT5 is disabled because it does not trade with foreign issuers and foreign currencies. I am calling support saying that Rusal is quoted on Moscow Exchange and in roubles and the reply was "but also on Hong Kong Exchange and not in roubles. I ask, many securities are traded abroad. Is it impossible to trade them, including Sberbank, Gazprom, Tinkof, Yandex, etc. etc.? They are answered, well, this is a feature of MT5. What is going on?)
What broker do you have?
Opening