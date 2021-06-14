Quantum analysis Duca - page 69
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I'm with you and I support you!
Likewise.
If anyone is to blame for the shit in this miserable thread, it's me. But I'm not coming back here anymore. Not interested. I apologize.
How are you doing on Castaneda?
This "revolutionary" should be banned to replace Maxim Dmitrievsky.
While the liberals are rallying, I'm sending you a piggyback.
How's your progress on Castaneda?
There is a pico theme with corner fans in the subj. When formatting price using the Duk method, this thing works in such a way that, for example, the price on the Duk chart rises inan uptrend as it moves from one line to the next. And as soon as it becomes unable to update the maximum between the next two lines, it indicates that the trend is over, exhausted. I.e., there is already some sort of prediction. Then a dozen or so more Dukes' methods come in, all together giving a more specific prognosis. And, once the price has chosen a channel, we open in that channel.
The only thing I remember, I still do not understand how and where to select points for drawing the channel and what its logic is. They just show us the already built channel and I do not know how and why they chose those points.
Castaneda's a beauty.
Castaneda has cocoons... cocoons... cocoons...
Castaneda has cocoons... cocoons... cocoons...
By the way, Castaneda's cocoons agree very well with the topic of this thread.
The point is that a cocoon is an n-dimensional dynamic range of assembly point movement.
Channels are also at least a 4-dimensional dynamic range of price movement.
By the way, Castaneda's cocoons agree very well with the topic of this thread.
The point is that a cocoon is an n-dimensional dynamic range of assembly point movement.
Channels are also at least a 4-dimensional dynamic range of price movement.
In general, the dimensionality may be arbitrary or even fractional.
In general, the dimensionality can be arbitrary or even fractional