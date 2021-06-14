Quantum analysis Duca - page 75
DUC'S DEVELOPMENT EQUATION
Another extremely interesting stock exchange tool of Duk is the development equation.
All that we discussed earlier were local dependencies. The time intervals considered were much smaller than the full history of the instrument.
However, Duca also developed more general development formulas, which can describe the entire history of an instrument, such as the Dow Jones index. This index began to be calculated in 1884, and has been sawing over 100 years using the formula that André Duca discovered.
This is a confirmation of my belief that the world is completely unpredictable in the minutiae, and that by Hamburger account, over large time intervals, it is completely consistent. A hundred years is a good rationale.As we have said, Duk's theory is universal, and works for any time interval. Therefore, based on the principle of similarity, let us calculate Duk's development equation for a small time interval to get a general impression of what it looks like.
As we can see, evolution of any material parameter in our world goes fast at first and then gradually slows down.
Well this pattern I think everyone understands intuitively, on the basis of their life experience.
Interestingly, when a system begins to degrade, its decline is described by the same formula, the graph simply mirrors downwards.
For general understanding it will be helpful to note that the previously described degenerate quantum channel abc is tangent to the curve of the development equation.
Also note that this curve consistently works out all quantum numbers, so in R-n coordinates we have a very simple relationRn=4qrn.
Next, we consider a velocity fan, which will be interesting to relate to the evolution equation.
That's how it should be. It's just a geometric stretch. If you go to dimensionless scales, all the graphs will be similar, i.e. they can be combined. This is how the universality of this theory manifests itself.
I get it.
I got it.
When you change the size of the quantum, just the scale and nonlinearity of time changes.
it is clear that the scale will also change, but it will change non-linearly. And you can see how the parabolic and other non-linear channels will smooth out. As far as I can imagine it. That's why I want to see it in dynamics by writing code.
The channels will be even at any quantum size.
is it? So I'm missing something...
Taking your picture from page 4 and observing parabolic channels.
I assume that if the quantum is gently increased they will smoothly transform to linear. I am not sure about this though. I need to experiment.