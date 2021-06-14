Quantum analysis Duca - page 65
The same way ostriches do at the sight of predators...head in the sand is to look for blame and a global conspiracy instead of doing their job and raising the economy...
In terms of literacy (liquorless - elimination of illiteracy)
The legend that a frightenedostrich hidesits head in the sand probably originates from the fact that a femaleostrich sitting on a nest, in case of danger, spreads its neck andhead on the ground, seeking to become invisible against the surrounding savannah. This is also whatostriches do when they see predators.
.
Come on!
Can you still coddle and not just wash your bones?!
It would be interesting to see even a glimpse of your creations.
There you go, you've already turned everything upside down... I'm not the one who washes the bones. I'm the one who stands up to the bone washers around here.
You're the only one who can code, and the ones you like. The rest of us can't. So you shouldn't even look at it, or you'll get caught, and you'll twist your eyes.
All right, all right. No hard feelings.
Maybe you really can. I don't know.
And I'm a pretty mediocre coder. I write terrible code. It disgusts me. That's why I'm studying now.
And you carefully analyse by whom and why these squabbles are started.
What's more, they are explicitly announcing their objectives to "remove the branch". Haven't you noticed that?
Be objective.
Here's where I don't get it, I apologize in advance.
It is up to moderators to delete or not to delete a thread.
We, the forum participants, can only highlight some points and draw their attention to this, as in this case - almost a clear call for a paid training via Skype. That's not acceptable, is it, if I understand correctly?
As far as I'm concerned, there hasn't been any backlash - these are the real opinions of the participants in the discussion.
And by the way, Maxim Dmitrievsky is banned. But he wrote the same thing - drawing attention for consideration by moderators - only in other words... Strange thing is...
Give your buddies a pat on the back.
Like, holy simplicity...
.. As it is. There must be something I don't understand, though.P.S. I can definitely say for myself that there is no "they". Everyone is just expressing their opinions. And if Maxim Dmitrievsky is banned for that reason, then that's exactly what's not clear.
While the author of this thread is keeping menacing silence by calling in the skipo seminars, all the others have gone to hell :-)
TC, you already show the world a miracle ... a couple of deals in the demo or something
PS/ for marketing of course 4. That's a high score
And, by the way, Maxim Dmitrievsky is banned. But he wrote the same thing - drawing attention for consideration by moderators - only in different words... It's a strange thing...
Yes, very strange.
Even spoils the mood. Dmitrievsky is one of the few people whose posts I read and try not to miss. Even when he is venting venom on someone, he usually makes an argument for it.
Others should be banned. Those who use such words as "retard", "fool", etc. in their interactions with others...