Quantum analysis Duca - page 70
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hmm, fractional... that's new. Perhaps in quantum probability space, yes.
I mean, it's a Hausdorff dimension.
Thank you all for your moral and material support ))
banned for 24 hours for commenting on saber's article
Thank you all for your moral and material support ))
♪ banned for 24 hours for commenting on a saber article ♪
)) And it coincided with the one here - about the deletion of the thread )
I was under the impression that suddenly a ban might have been obtained for that )
Thank you all for your moral and material support ))
got banned for 24 hours for commenting on a saber article.
20 minutes of freedom is worthwhile :-)
one more comment and there ???
I had to hack into the site to communicate.
They're gonna kill your profile, you're gonna get it...
mull it over, take a steam, have a beer, get some rest.
not forever.
DUC'S DEVELOPMENT EQUATION
Another extremely interesting stock exchange tool of Duk is the development equation.
All that we discussed earlier were local dependencies. The time intervals considered were much smaller than the full history of the instrument.
However, Duca also developed more general development formulas, which can describe the entire history of an instrument, such as the Dow Jones index. This index began to be calculated in 1884, and has been sawing over 100 years using the formula that André Duca discovered.
This is a confirmation of my belief that in minutiae the world is completely unpredictable, but in the Hamburg account, over large intervals of time, it is perfectly consistent. A hundred years is a good rationale.As we have said, Duk's theory is universal, and works for any time interval. Therefore, based on the principle of similarity, let us calculate Duk's development equation for a small time interval to get a general impression of what it looks like.
As we can see, evolution of any material parameter in our world goes fast at first and then gradually slows down.
Well this pattern I think everyone understands intuitively, on the basis of their life experience.
Interestingly, when a system begins to degrade, its decline is described by the same formula, the graph simply mirrors downwards.
For general understanding it will be helpful to note that the previously described degenerate quantum channel abc is tangent to the curve of the development equation.
Also note that this curve consistently works out all quantum numbers, so in R-n coordinates we have a very simple relationRn=4qrn.
Next, we consider the velocity fan, which will be interesting to relate to the equation of development.
DUKE'S DEVELOPMENT EQUATION
Yes, I definitely like this branch.
Boris, I have a question that confuses me.
A timeline with changing time density is certainly fun and there's a lot to work on and experiment with.
But I see one serious drawback in such a scale, which has shaken my faith in its usefulness.
The point is that if you change the size of a quantum, the resulting graphs will not be similar, i.e. each will have a different time density pattern.
For example, when scaling and superimposing one diagram with one quantum size (say, 1 pip) on adiagram with another quantum size (say, 10 pips), their extemsems will not coincide horizontally (will wobble relative to each other).
Therefore, channeling will be different for every quantum size. At one scale, a well-defined linear channel will be observed, while at another scale linearity can become very distorted.
Therefore, strategies will work differently depending on the size of the quantum, and in very different ways.
Or am I missing something?
We understand from life experience that "the evolution of any material parameterin our world is first rapid and then gradually slows down".
I've been thinking about it all day long, I still couldn't formulate it for myself, thank you )))
We understand from life experience that "the evolution of any material parameterin our world is first rapid and then gradually slows down".
I've been thinking about it all day long, I couldn't formulate it for myself, thank you )))
And what is parameter evolution?
For example, cacti at the end of life evolve more actively: they both grow faster and reproduce more actively. Well yes, a cactus is not a parameter.
As we have already mentioned, Duk's theory is universal and works on any time interval. Therefore, relying on the principle of similarity, let us calculate the Duk's equation for a small time interval to get a general impression of how it looks like.
Good illustration from ter.ver, but again, what has Duca got to do with it?
The picture shows SB, a typical sampling trajectory, expectation and variance lines.The equations of these lines are known to everyone here, almost since the early days of forex.
take 100500 wanderings, select 10% with the best result to get these trajectories and lines.