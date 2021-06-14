Quantum analysis Duca - page 74
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
We need to do something about the topic: either write in the articles section in full Duca and link to the said text here, or ask the moderators to edit the TC to put the text of your posts there so that the article fits there.
Throwing in scrappy knowledge dissolves into the thick of emotional posts. Okay, there would be 5-6 pages, but the topic sprawls into a multi-volume volume, you can't look through it to find what you've missed.
At the end of the topic could it be moved to a blog? Or can comments be made there too?
As far as I remember, there are comments at the bottom of the blog. In principle, that's kind of how the topic of the whole thing should look, but here on the forum it's kind of "eye-level shelf", so there's more attention, of course. Dissonance. In the first post, in a good way, everything should be published. But then the post would be too huge, not really convenient.
The best way to start is to briefly, thesis-wise, when you've uncovered the whole dookie, add to the topic's topicality. At least, the culmination of the whole theme seems to me better this way. And after that, let them write 100500 comments each. Machine learning thread has a record-breaking number of posts (and almost all of them are in fact).
And then you can transfer the text to a blog or an article.
As far as I remember, there's a comment below the blog. In principle, that's kind of what the theme of all this should look like, but here on the forum it's kind of "eye-level shelf", so there's more attention, of course. Dissonance. In the first post, in a good way, everything should be published. But then the post would be too huge, not really convenient.
The best way to start is to briefly, thesis-wise, when you've uncovered the whole dookie background, add to the topic's topicality. At least, the culmination of the whole theme seems to me better this way. And after that, let them write 100500 comments each. Machine learning thread has a record-breaking number of posts (and almost all of them are in fact).
And then you can transfer the text to a blog or an article.
A WORD ABOUT THE QUANTUM FAN
Quantization of velocities was noticed immediately by the founding fathers of TA. Fibonacci and Ghana fans appeared. But because they worked in the real world, not the quantum world, the usual price didn't fit them very well...
I, for the sin of it all, invented my fan too, I'll tell you about it sometime when I'm in the mood. But right now we have Duc's speed fan.
Zoom in on the picture and watch closely as the quantum price diligently reveals what it knows about this fan. Thoroughly tapping its every line.
Notice how the stock robbers carefully try to scare or close on a stop loss of traders who have correctly opened a buy. And only after dropping all the stickies from their tails do they lead the price upwards. The bitches don't want to share the profits!
And how they slow down and promise to turn around the open downwards to pull neatly on the margin call.
By the quantum chart, you can study psychology of traders, because each wave down is sorting them by nerves and by the size of the deposit, each wave up shows their greed threshold, when they overcome fear and open, to nibble a bit from the departing trend, and the price immediately turns against them.
Thousands of people are playing, but everyone clearly thinks that the market is playing against him/herself. Quantum world is not only the price, it is also an open soul of traders, which is still waiting for its explorer. After all, as Duca said, the evolution of society also obeys quantum mechanics.
Take a closer look at the quantum world and maybe it will change you...
Duk is doing very well in Switzerland))
They are sitting in Riga. Switzerland is just a showcase for quantum fools gullible.
An acquaintance of mine went to see him in Switzerland and showed me pictures.
A WORD ABOUT THE QUANTUM FAN
...
In Metatrader you right-click on the toolbar, the one with the arrow on it, then select "Customize" from the context menu and a window opens. In this box, in the list on the left will be a Gann fan anda Fibonacci fan...
God, it's a mess...
that's what I'm saying... this dooka of yours is obscurantist...
A WORD ABOUT THE QUANTUM FAN
Quantization of velocities was noticed immediately by the founding fathers of TA. Fibonacci and Ghana fans appeared. But because they worked in the real world, not the quantum world, the usual price didn't fit them very well...
I, for the sin of it all, invented my fan too, I'll tell you about it sometime when I'm in the mood. But right now we have Duc's speed fan.
Zoom in on the picture and watch closely as the quantum price diligently reveals what it knows about this fan. Thoroughly tapping its every line.
Notice how the stock robbers carefully try to scare or close on a stop loss of traders who have correctly opened a buy. And only after dropping all the stickies from their tails do they lead the price upwards. The bitches don't want to share the profits!
And how they slow down and promise to turn around the openers downwards to gently pull on the margincoll.
By the quantum chart, you can study psychology of traders, because each wave down is sorting them by nerves and by the size of the deposit, each wave up shows their greed threshold, when they overcome fear and open, to nibble a bit from the departing trend, and the price immediately turns against them.
Thousands of people are playing, but everyone clearly thinks that the market is playing against him/herself. Quantum world is not only the price, it is also an open soul of traders, which is still waiting for its explorer. After all, as Duca said, the evolution of society also obeys quantum mechanics.
Take a closer look at the quantum world and maybe it will change you...
The quantum kargo cult goes on...
Another 100 pages will pass and the sectarians will discover support and resistance!
In Metatrader, right-click on the toolbar, the one with the arrow on it, then select "Customize" from the context menu and a window will open. In this box, in the list on the left will be a Gann fan and a Fibonacci fan...