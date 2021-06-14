Quantum analysis Duca - page 50
Gentlemen Analysts and traders!
Examination of the forum has shown that Duka's quantum analysis has been undeservedly neglected.
The author of this method, Andrei Duca, a former lecturer at the University of St Petersburg, has proven the effectiveness of his theory with his personal biography. Dukascopy's risk management enabled him to set up a successful brokerage firm in Switzerland, which quickly grew into the Dukascopy Group, including a bank and more. And all this, mind you, under Swiss law.
Duk's seminal article "General Theory of Evolution or Dukascopy" was published in 2000 and led to the birth of a new direction in technical analysis.
The basic ideas are as follows:
But enough abstract theories, what useful things can we eventually get out of all this? Why is analysis in Duke's quantum space better than stock price analysis in the real world?
Well, firstly, in quantum Duk's space, where the quantum is a photon of light and the price trend is a quasi-particle, velocities are constant and there is a velocity fan, which already greatly reduces the uncertainty, because in the real exchange price space there may be sharp jumps of quotes as well as a long monotone sideways with minimal price changes.
Second, it follows from the quantum nature of Duk's space that price movements occur along channels and only along channels. Duk's theory created the theoretical basis for all channel trading strategies. And Heisenberg's uncertainty principle, allows us to easily calculate the width of the current movement channel.
Thirdly, the channel of future price movement is calculated when it just starts to form. This is forecasting. And according to the classics, the channel can be drawn by at least three points. When it is too late to enter the market.
Well, that's enough as an introduction. Further we will discuss the theory as it is necessary for practice.
To agree or disagree with a theory, you have to understand it first. So you claim to understand this certain "Duk Theory"?
Once again, quantum and advertising theories have nothing to do with it. This phenomenon was noticed by Gan, as far back as the century before last, but he described it much more abruptly and in more detail than Duk.
You can cite 100500 more theories of TA founders that are just empirical observations of dilettantes.
Of course they were observant and intelligent people, and immediately noticed price movements along channels, velocity fans, reversal and trend continuation patterns, but, I repeat, these were just empirical observations. Which, by the way, manifests itself exactly on large timeframes.
I've already said that the world is completely unpredictable in small intervals, and absolutely logical in large ones. That's why all of the classics do not work on small timeframes. It's not for nothing that you cite examples with daily bars.
You go out with your speeches to intraday traders. You'll just get laughed at.
But even on large timeframes, look, the lines have a different slope, and it means that the laws of quantum physics cannot be applied to them. Duc's theory is valid for any timeframe, it works for intraday as well. It is a physically and mathematically rigorous theory that describes everything the founding fathers of TA did and much more, regardless of timeframes.
So your speech, which you position as the antithesis of Duk, actually confirms all the points of that theory.
QuantumBob:
Start your own branch and tell me what a great physicist you are.
So he has a branch from 2017.12.02, it was interesting. There was theory with explanations and practice on a real account.
