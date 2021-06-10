Is it possible to use two buffers to plot lines on different timeframes in one chart

New comment
 
I am trying to make an indicator that will be used to plot accordingly with the timeframe chosen by the user.

Example: the indicator has 2 buffers, one to plot a line according to the chart timeframe, and another to plot a line according to which timeframe the user choses.

Let's say he choses a H1 chart timeframe, so we will have a buffer plotted as H1, and he choses the second buffer to be plotted as H4.

I want to know if there is some mql5 method capable of calculating different timeframes and plotting them into the graph or the difference between timeframes need to be calculated by hand
 
Bruno Brandão: I want to know if there is some mql5 method capable of calculating different timeframes and plotting them into the graph 

Of course there is. Search multi-timeframe indicators (MTF).

For every index in the current chart, get the index for the different timeframe and read the value from whatever using index and TF.

 
Bruno Brandão:

Do not post the same topic multiple times!

I have deleted your 2 duplicate topics.

 
Keith Watford:

Do not post the same topic multiple times!

I have deleted your 2 duplicate topics.

Are you sure ? I still have them.


 
Alain Verleyen:

Are you sure ? I still have them.

I have deleted them now :)

 
Keith Watford:

Do not post the same topic multiple times!

I have deleted your 2 duplicate topics.

Sorry, I thought that my topics were not being sent because i couldn't find them
William Roeder:

Of course there is. Search multi-timeframe indicators (MTF).

For every index in the current chart, get the index for the different timeframe and read the value from whatever using index and TF.

Thanks, that is what I was looking for.

New comment