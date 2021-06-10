Is it possible to use two buffers to plot lines on different timeframes in one chart
Of course there is. Search multi-timeframe indicators (MTF).
For every index in the current chart, get the index for the different timeframe and read the value from whatever using index and TF.
Do not post the same topic multiple times!
I have deleted your 2 duplicate topics.
Are you sure ? I still have them.
I have deleted them now :)
Thanks, that is what I was looking for.
