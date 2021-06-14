Quantum analysis Duca - page 46
I ask: What is the purpose of this thread?
To discuss the revolution ...
© Duca 2000))
What an attack...
Let the man talk. He has the right. And he has the right to start a thread. (There are plenty of totally meaningless threads - why do not you have a complaint against them?
There are so many "experts" here with outright nonsense that apparently many are already perceived as the norm.
The man wants to share information (as opposed to some characters here who only know how to pour garbage).
So let him share!
Basic science is dealt with by scientists (KTN and above). Here people are interested in applied science -
the body of knowledge in which research and discoveries have a direct, direct focus on practice.
Do you catch the difference? And who says that Duka is an applied science? That's what it's all about.
I see that you no longer insist on insufficient information.
The objectives are, of course, only presumptive and only those that may be relevant to the forum. Nevertheless, they pass the duck test quite well.
Well, ignore it in the end, if you're not interested, then why praise? Especially without a thorough understanding ...
I agree with you.
But it's ...tens of pages of total trolling.
Tired of reading this stuff.
Write on the subject, please.
Very few pictures, tests, no signal and so on and so forth
Please reveal the flavour of this strategy
Popper and then there's the duck test. God, what a mess the man is in his head. Make up your mind...
The duck test (unlike your pseudo-scientific stuff) satisfies Popper's criterion, because it is a common logic inference by analogy. Think about it while taking a break from your hard work as a PR guy.
© Duca 2000))
ingenious comment
it's really almost 20 years since this "revolution" went stale )))
THE CONNECTION OF QUANTUM CHANNELS WITH CLASSICAL FIGURES TA
All classical shapes are just a set of special cases of price transition from one channel to another. The picture shows transition variant in the form of reversal figure "Double bottom":
Let's make a mental experiment. Imagine that walls of channels are translucent mirrors and green price trajectory is a beam of a laser pointer moving in these mirror channels. By slowly rotating the pointer, i.e. changing the angle of entry of the laser beam into the black channel, we will see all the previously described and even more undescribed reversal patterns that will form in the channel intersection area.
So, I think traders' thinking should be shifted to a higher level of abstraction, when we operate not with random and far from complete set of graphical figures, but with intersection of two channels. Moreover, Duka has already proved that the exchange price moves in channels, only in channels, and nothing else.
It just periodically changes one channel for another. And the possible choices for the next channel are described by formulas and are computed at one point when the channel just begins to form.
This is the real prediction.
2019, reopening the usual trend channels is epic, of course...