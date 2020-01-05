Let's build a mini grail!? - page 16
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
:-)
But you can get a lot of adrenaline!
Initial risk is 1%, TP is three times the stop; after stop loss, the risk is tripled. 4 misses in a row and the deposit goes to 0, but up to this wonderful moment, the growth is 3%/trade. 30-40 trades without series failure - the depo is doubled
Do you take drugs?
S.R.A.C.
Systematic Destruction of Adequate Chat)
just in case)
Listen, you fucking masseon, if you have something concrete to say, then say it point by point, or shut your mouth and get back in where the bitch came from.
Don't call me names please, a man's scale is determined by what can get him off, remember that, if you want to show strength, do it with guns or explosives.
You wrote:
You can double the depo in 2,3 trades. These trades will happen(according to the system), within one hour approximately(or faster). The system is based on a pattern that works 90% of the time. Only recently figured out how to achieve 90%. The remaining 10% is still a mystery. Whatever. 90 is OK ))
If we look at the market forecasting, even for the best ones (I mean hedge funds like Renaissance), with terabytes of information per day, 55-60% on HFT, so 90% is out of the question. The risk of doubling for 2, 3 transactions is also complete idiocy, we'll sink for 5-10 such miracle deals. So you either do not know what you're talking about or you're just an uneducated (novice) swindler, be ashamed.
BRDM is what?
Combat Reconnaissance and Patrol Vehicle, I think it is, from an old joke) and the answer to your question.
Because even in this there is no stability.
Where you will trade on the real and expect 2 trades - suddenly 4 will appear.
You know what I mean?
Stability is in this case:
1- different results from the tester give good sequences
2 - This is outside the optimization period
And in general, of course it will be so on the real, I know)
Stability is in this case:
1- different results from the tester produce good sequences
2- it is outside the optimization period
And in general, of course it will be like that in real, I know).
Checked your idea as I understood it.
Outside the optimization period as I expected there is no stability.
The regularity is not repeated.
I.e. it is the same as creating a profitable system.
4 gepa on balance is your idea at optimization.
Now look outside the optimization. The pattern does not repeat.
As I suspected, it's nonsense.
It seems to me that you think that if you take into account enough data, both pulled from TA and FA, you will be able to make very good money. This is partly true. Do you remember the growing diagonal and the belly, is that about you? Or is your deposit growing?
Do you want to know a funny thing?
Remember championships and contests. I don't know what they have now, but they used to. Manual trading! Definitely manual!
Remember, there was a competition where you had to lose your deposit?
Do you remember the results of the losing contest? Do you remember who and with what results was winning the manual trading contest?
You are an intelligent and well-educated person. Voice the conclusions that follow from what I suggested to remember...
Price is driven by Information. Information is divided roughly into two types, the classic insider, when, for example, a politician or business owner tells you in person what he will do tomorrow, and technological insider, when you take information from the maximum available amount of public information, using innovative technology to extract it and implement, the second way unlike the first works only with CFT, because of the very rapid diffusion of information that is reflected in prices, making them effective literally in minutes.
Let me tell you a secret, having information, you immediately get a profitable strategy, no need for any optimization, no adjustment, whole strategy optimization with MM - total bullshit, everything is done completely differently, only beginners looking for a trading advantage in the numbers backtester, it's because of incompetence, you need towork separately with prediction, separately with execution, separately with risk given the numbers of the first two. And you tell me about manual trading contests...
Checked your idea as I understood it.
... и ...
4 gep on the balance is your idea for optimization.
Egor. The way my life works, I usually need something that no one else thinks of. For example, I needed a device recently. And I decided to make it to order. I wrote down the requirements specification on the electronic forum and was told that it doesn't happen and that it won't happen for the next 50 years. And I know that some people have been making such things for many decades. But this problem was beyond typical solutions and 99% of electronic engineers, faced with it, sat down in a puddle. Finally I found a solution myself. Now I'm completing the necessary device and writing programs for it on the microcontroller. The prototype is already working. And a lot of people with higher technical education were proving to me, that it can't be like that. No way.
Neither can you. No, Egor, you don't understand anything.
And due to uncommonness of my motives and methods, I do not expect anyone here to understand my idea by the data I gave (I filtered them by the way, so that even a hint on proper soap has not appeared ...).
But the chance to save time has not yet been lost)) So, if someone decides not to procrastinate or teach me, but just to remember what I'm interested in... They'll get an unusual system for free.
The price is driven by information. Information is divided roughly into two types, classic insider, when for example a politician or owner of a large business tells you personally what he will do tomorrow and technological insider, when you extract information from the maximum available amount of public information, using innovative technology to extract and implement it, the second way unlike the first works only with HFT, because of the very rapid diffusion of information that is reflected in prices, making them effective literally in minutes.
Let me tell you a secret, having information, you immediately get a profitable strategy, no need for any optimization, no adjustment, whole strategy optimization with MM - total bullshit, everything is done completely differently, only beginners are looking for a trading advantage in the numbers backtester, it's because of incompetence, you need to work separately with prediction, separately with execution, separately with risk given the numbers of the first two. And you're talking to me about manual trading contests...
Yeah, that's about the answer I was expecting))
And it is about people like you, knowing that you will write to me, and knowing that you will write to me, I purposely, in the start message I wrote about mathematicians and programmers. Look))
You have hidden in your mathematical shell from life. That's all. And you have found an explanation for why you cannot make good money - there is no insider information, and the market is efficient ...
With information ahead of the market, even a fool can make money. And you can even move the market. True, this is the destiny of the few... Not us yet.
But answer my questions about contests. Broaden your horizons and learn new and unexpected things! What you've been avoiding under the surface until now...
So, it's been a few days. First the most agile people came and wrote the most obvious things))
Then the clever ones came and wrote clever but expected things.
But the goal has not been reached yet.
And if anyone knows an expert who consistently does not make more than 1-2, at worst 3 losing trades in a row. And also uses stops of adequate size in the process, then tell me!
And I will write an unusual system for myself and that person and pass it on with the source code and explanations.