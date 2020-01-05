Let's build a mini grail!? - page 22

New comment
[Deleted]  

And another thing: you can make not 3 but 2 only loss-making ones - it's easy, just you said maximum 3 - I did three.

--------------------------

Just in case - this is an artificial chart, it won't work even close to that on a normal one

 
Ibragim Dzhanaev:

--------------------------

That's not even close to working on a regular one.

(chuckles) Seriously?

[Deleted]  
Evgeny Belyaev:

Seriously?

esofcos

 
Ibragim Dzhanaev:


In short, you're still not good with the tester.

Two minutes in the tester and voila. I don't care if it's two losses or not one.

[Deleted]  
Evgeny Belyaev:

In short, you're still not very good with the tester.

Two minutes in the tester and voila. Two or no loss, no gain.

It's been two minutes.

 
Ibragim Dzhanaev:

it's been two minutes.

If you don't know how to use a tester, should I bother?

[Deleted]  
Evgeny Belyaev:

If you don't know how to use a tester, should I bother?

yeah

 

Purely on a single mash.


 
Макс:
I love dudes like that... "Give me a system to make money on and I'll show you how to make money on it")))
It's amazing how naive people can be in this field)))

No way! My stated parameters do not allow for guaranteed earnings even in the tester, let alone in real life. Look at my latest chart...

But you don't understand that, so you most likely don't have a useful one.

 
Михаил:

Alexei, everyone has tried this idea - to invert the trades of a losing EA. It doesn't help)) Look at the posts, everyone who writes themselves, almost everyone has tried it... That's why no one is responding to your suggestion ...

The end is interesting, but you have to understand it yourself, if I explain it to you, you won't digest it...

So why do you think flipping deals doesn't help?
1...151617181920212223242526272829...36
New comment