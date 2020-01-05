Let's build a mini grail!? - page 22
And another thing: you can make not 3 but 2 only loss-making ones - it's easy, just you said maximum 3 - I did three.
--------------------------
Just in case - this is an artificial chart, it won't work even close to that on a normal one
--------------------------
That's not even close to working on a regular one.
(chuckles) Seriously?
Seriously?
esofcos
In short, you're still not good with the tester.
Two minutes in the tester and voila. I don't care if it's two losses or not one.
In short, you're still not very good with the tester.
Two minutes in the tester and voila. Two or no loss, no gain.
It's been two minutes.
it's been two minutes.
If you don't know how to use a tester, should I bother?
If you don't know how to use a tester, should I bother?
yeah
Purely on a single mash.
I love dudes like that... "Give me a system to make money on and I'll show you how to make money on it")))
No way! My stated parameters do not allow for guaranteed earnings even in the tester, let alone in real life. Look at my latest chart...
But you don't understand that, so you most likely don't have a useful one.
Alexei, everyone has tried this idea - to invert the trades of a losing EA. It doesn't help)) Look at the posts, everyone who writes themselves, almost everyone has tried it... That's why no one is responding to your suggestion ...
The end is interesting, but you have to understand it yourself, if I explain it to you, you won't digest it...