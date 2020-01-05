Let's build a mini grail!? - page 20
Artificial chart built on real ticks, almost three years, no filters applied, only a pattern. Calculated manually (applying filters), 90% should close in profit. This is done on almost all major currencies (some do not work, I do not know why).
-----------------------
Start getting smart, you fucking mass murderer.
and in general the number of trades does not fit into the confidence range. you can do that with a coin.
what does 10k have to do with it ? there are 87 trades, the drawdown is $37 in money, the lot is 0.01 and the question is not about that, but how many closed in profit, if you add a filter, it will be 10 times less(trades) - and that's good.
You invested 10K, after THREE(!!!) years you got 414 on top. All other numbers are "from the evil one".
I'm ready to take 10K from you, to return the same in 3 years and another 500 on top. 500 may be evenly split over a period :-)
500 is more than 414 and less risk :-)
I do not know how you calculate, but for me it is important how many times it will not miss in the end. 0,01 lot.
500 is bigger than 293 :-) especially tester ones...think about the offer :-)
Even one trade a week is fine for me and even assuming 50% close in profit and 90%, entering not from the signal itself, but on a pullback, I will still be in profit.
There's a forum thread looking for investors nearby. Invest the super profits there :-)
If only you could take the profit and invest it, that's all there is to it.
We'll see. I'll let you know.)
I think I understand how you want to make it work )), but I won't say so. I will write why it won't work in the way you described it (and you didn't write anything).
It won't work because the range even of 500 points is too large to surely roll orders 3 times. You may run into a flat, or vice versa, and within this time there will be many contradictory signals, i.e. the price direction is unclear. Formally speaking, you just want to have few losing orders in a row, and then add a condition when their number will become even less. Am I correct in your logic? Or am I not?
No, the orders one by one and above I cited such pictures from my old developments.
It is more or less what I am looking for.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/324091/page18#comment_13537145
So it happens. And I am studying stability in such conditions now...
But other options wouldn't hurt either, the offer stands))