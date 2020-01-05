Let's build a mini grail!? - page 21
Usually, if a topic contains the word"Grail" in its title, it
it goes on for (approximately) 100 pages.
How long is this one?
This one won't do 100))
The conditions are strict... no flight of fancy. Unless someone is going to swear for a long time))
If the SL is twice the TP, will that do?
If the SL is twice as big as the TP, will that do?
Here's the thing. I don't reveal my idea until I get the result (a test by a real trade). And then it is known only to the one who participates.
That is, in principle (sgl>tp) may be suitable, I screw my brains to it and his chased, estimated the final profitability, if it turns out to be less than 10% per month, it is with my systems of protection against loss (they strongly reduce the profitability of the tester), then I will not work with it. And I will only tell you my understanding of what prevents this EA from becoming a grail. That is, you will not learn the basic idea if the Expert Advisor is not suitable.
Therefore, I have raised the bar of requirements to the level of my old developments.
If your parameters are worse, there is a higher probability that I will not take it. If your Expert Advisor is valuable and secret to you (and I promise I will erase it if it is not suitable), then don't send it.
If you've squeezed everything you can out of him and he doesn't please you, then you can try him))
I was just clarifying. Another question: 1 year 10 months of history will do and the chart is artificial on real ticks and the EA is built on the indicator - do I have many of them ?
Does it matter for the instrument?
Gold for example.
I love these dudes... "Give me a system to make money on and I'll show you how to make money on it")))
A little different: give me a system on which you could not make money - let's make money on it together. I show you how.
At least, so far so good. I will monitor further.
Will this work ?
TP=300, SL=300 In principle we can set any identical values of SL and TP - in principle nothing will change (I have not checked, but I think I am not wrong). The number of orders may be larger; nothing in principle will change, I will not get into the code. We have the gold and the fastest instruments now. I think we may have no more than 3 losing orders in a row on the majority of symbols, I am even sure. Everywhere 1 year 10 months.
The only thing confusing, I think it's not 100% coincidence with real, say 97% - I don't know exactly. didn't compare, but if you are a proger, it's easy to correct.