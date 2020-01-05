Let's build a mini grail!? - page 18
Martin is a guaranteed way to break-even with unlimited capital and no commissions.
don't tell me fantastic terms)
If I know that the Expert Advisor will not consistently make more than three losing trades in a row, then I will simply enter on the fourth trade and it will be profitable, because I know that only three losing trades are stable.
Maybe the situation of 3 consecutive losing trades happens once a year. What are you going to wait a year to make one profitable trade?
If I know that the Expert Advisor will not consistently make more than three losing trades in a row, then I will simply enter on the fourth trade and it will be in profit, because I know that only three losing trades are stable.
In reality, it won't be like that... There won't be that consistency.
Here's a funny picture, as you can see, people passed by and didn't really notice.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/310846/page5#comment_11355088
That's what I'm saying... There must be a lot of pictures like this scattered around this and other sites.
The way I phrased it, someone thought it had value. But that's only because I labeled it that way.
It's useless for a classic trade...
Don't call me names please, the scale of a man determines what can get him off, remember that, if you want to show strength, do it with guns or explosives.
You wrote:
Market forecasting is very weak, even with the best ones (I mean hedge funds like Renaissance), with terabytes of information per day, 55-60% on HFT, so we are not talking about 90% is nonsense, and therefore the risk at which you can double for 2,3 transactions is also to put it mildly - complete idiocy, will be a drain for 5-10 such miracle transactions. So you either do not know what you're talking about or you're just an uneducated (novice) swindler, be ashamed.
Artificial chart built on real ticks, almost three years, no filters were used, only regularity. Calculated manually(applying filters), 90% should close in profit. This is done on almost all major currencies (some don't work, don't know why).
I do not know how, I propose to run it on VPS or somewhere else with the overturn, to see if you get positive statistics.
I know how to flip the system. constantly doing it and I can tell without any VPS to turn it over or not, and what is needed. to turn (if you can). Just show me the test.
There's been some talking and a picture has been put together.
The last one is the worst chart, it could be a lot worse.
No one needs this kind of TS, but the number of losing trades in a row is great, this is what we need... Although the profits don't seem to be going up...
In the first post you wrote.
5- The graph in the tester of such a strategy may even go down, or hang around zero, but in the tester, in the column of a continuous series of losses, there should be a minimum number. If the graph goes down, but in the column: "maximum number"|| "continuous losses (loss)" before the bracket is the number 1 or 2, at the worst 3....(see picture) Be sure to write me!
If you are using an ordinary system, an ordinary chart and standard TF, then these tests will have nothing to do with real trading.
Trending/fleeting/diverting/barring/shocks - in short, it's not going to work.