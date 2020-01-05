Let's build a mini grail!? - page 30
Oleg avtomat, 2019.10.16 13:39
Open a demo, lock it, make 9/10 to the +, -- and it's a live test-drive.
On manual trading no problem at all. Here's a 10 out of 10 for you in +.
The hardest part is getting the robot to trade like that.
Regards, Vladimir.
Absolutely right about the difficulties with the robot.But let me be clear: "10 out of 10 on the plus side" does not mean just "10 trades made and all in the plus" and stop there, buta break-even system in which all trades are in the plus. No matter how many: 10 or 100 or 1,000 or 10,000 ...
It is impossible, because you will be stopped and banned by the broker, no one is going to deal with clients who win all the time.
I dare say a robot should have the traits of its owner, and not just an algorithm. After all, it is only thanks to them that we can keep ourselves from acting rashly, and acknowledge our mistakes and draw conclusions.
Open the demo, lock it, do 9/10 in +, -- and it's a live test drive.
Will you sponsor this broadcast?
sponsor??? you want me to open a demo?
you tell yourself it's impossible, so it's impossible for you.
no, my airtime to pay
Vladimir, thank you for your screen!
Great, it is without a doubt a branch decoration!
But about the problems with automation... Here are a number of examples when automation is not possible:
1- You scrawled indicators on the screen, looked at them, evaluated them, and... and you set up that way and you feel the market and you open according to the feeling... and some indicators...
2- You sketched out the indicators, and watching them work, filtered their signals based on gut feeling, opening trades on a small portion of them...
3- You directed your gaze into the future and saw where the market would go))
As far as I understand, these are not your options... You have one trade open. There are both short and long trades. It's a kind of strategy - a flip-flop. That reverses, but not continuously, but with filters. Or maybe just signals, though frequent, but not always. In general, these are signs of an analytical rather than intuitive system.
Then what may hinder... Some kind of complex graphical analysis... Which is hard to write...
As far as I'm concerned, everything else is easy enough to translate into a programming language...
So prove to me it's possible?
1) you are the one who has to pay extra to watch your broadcast
2) no one has to prove anything to you.
And the sooner you realise that, the sooner you take another little step towards an epiphany.
That's the context, everything else is plums