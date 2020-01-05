Let's build a mini grail!? - page 12
The system is programmed, but I traded it manually, when I did not understand why the system works and almost all orders are closed at the TP, then everything crashes. Maybe, after programming it will not be 90%, maybe a bit more, maybe less, but it suits me fine.
I do not believe it - it's up to my business. Don't believe it Thomas.
I don't understand anything . But very interesting)
I'll probably surprise you that there are dabblers with profitable trades of less than 50%.
And there are losers with profitable trades of 100%.
No, you won't.
What is not clear?
Maybe how to look for patterns?
Yeah, yeah.
Exactly why look for patterns if there aren't any?
No, it's the opposite of what you're saying, your very problem statement is either fraudulent or novice. Those who are in the field know that without a statistically significant forecast, some future indicators of the market, you can only cheat yourself or gullible investors, for which you can then lose your health and even life, there are such precedents. Lot manipulation, and in general any money management, can only change the dynamics of SLIVE, stretch it to infinity, but certainly not to transform the strategy on random inputs into profitable, it's like an eternal engine, it's not possible in principle, mathematically, you know, MA-TE-MA-THESKY! So do not bullshit in front of the esteemed ladies and gentlemen. Get your lost 10 years studying matan, linagle, theorist, statics, MO, etc. and get involved in normal quantum analytics, not in tales of overfitting and deposit overclocking. If not, then go back to working for daddy, what were you doing there, delivering pizza, or working in a call centre....
It seems to me that you think that if you factor in enough data, both pulled from TA and FA, then you can make very good quality earnings. This is partly true. Do you remember the growing diagonal and the belly, is that about you? Or is your deposit growing?
Do you want to know a funny thing?
Remember championships and contests. I don't know what they have now, but they used to. Manual trading! Definitely manual!
Do you remember there was a competition where you had to lose your deposit?
Do you remember the results of the losing contest? Do you remember who and with what results was winning the manual trading contest?
You are an intelligent and well-educated person. Voice the conclusions that follow from what I suggested to remember.
And propizzazz. Yeah, I used to be a salaried employee. Didn't deliver pizzas, didn't work in a call centre. That's why (not good enough analysis) you're writing to me here... You are the second one who calculated me and again incorrectly (I don't take scam into account, I'm honest, scam thoughts, they're about me...). You may not guess anymore.
But you answer the questions about contests and conclusions, there's a lot of interesting stuff there!
And based on the results of those conclusions, you can assess the appropriateness of your suggestions and advice to me.
Though, of course, it's all nonsense. It is clear that you will not change your point of view, you will ignore the facts...
Yes, yes.
How can they be if you don't look for them.
Any pattern that makes a profit has to be broken.
Otherwise, all traders would be living a life of ease using the same algo.
So, yes. Keep watching)
Any pattern that makes a profit is bound to be broken.
Define - either it does not exist. or it must be destroyed (i.e. it does)...)
If a pattern is found, it cannot be destroyed. for there is a part of the market .
State come on the market connoisseur)
Yes I think you can name the market patterns too. Seeing a pattern and making money from it are different things...
And there are plenty of patterns.But I also find it hard to believe what is written about the nondealing, as far as TA is concerned.
I don't have a state, but I'm currently looking for one device (it was freely available), if I find it, there's already a semi-automatic and I can demonstrate how it works in real life. If I do not find it, then I will order a full automatic, but from different progers. But then I will not show it. And I'm not stalling. I am telling it like it is.