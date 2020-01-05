Let's build a mini grail!? - page 15
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
You'll sign up. What are you going to do, make up a system yourself?
At least do one thing out of the ones I highlighted in red.
Baby
This is purely your personal opinion (as deserved). How you respond is your own characteristic.
Of course my opinion. You don't have to write bullshit and play the virgin. What does he do - he is a speculator, he sells air. And he plays the odd man out. They used to do time for that.
You do at least one thing out of the ones I highlighted in red.
Kid
Go steal uncle.
Go steal uncle.
Is that what you mean?
Of course I do. Don't write bullshit and act like a virgin. What does he do? He's a profiteer, he sells air. They used to do time for that.
Then from your point of view, I'm stealing from you. Because he has not taken a penny of profit from the market.
That's what I've been saying many times.
But as far as I understand you saying the opposite? That is, you earn?
Then maybe these words exactly to you uncle?)))
Of course my opinion. You don't have to write bullshit and act like a virgin. What does he do - he's a speculator, he sells air. They used to do time for that.
Go steal, uncle.
Is that what you mean?
I mean you're a sucker.
I mean, you're a sucker.
Well then it's time for you to rest. I can't say anything back to you, because I understand there is no reception at your place)))
Well then it's time for you to rest. I can't answer you, because I understand there's no reception at your place)))
But I can answer you. If you can't even make a living at it, then you're a dick.
Well then it's time for you to rest. I can't answer you, because I understand there is no reception at your place anymore)))
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/70588
Read it. There's not a single word in there that pertains to real trading, but it'll be good for you.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/70588
Read it. There's not a single word in there that relates to real trading. but it'll be good for you.
You haven't done shit since 2015?
Thanks, no need for that knowledge.)