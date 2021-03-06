Points VS Pips - page 54

Where in this picture each of the symbols has points is clear, but where are the pips?

 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Maybe it is easier to multiply by 10 in code than to divide pips, points. For codes, of course, it is more convenient. But in real life, pipsy place.
It may be easier to use meta-quotes in code since we are programming in this language. This means that we must use points in our programs too,
Not to multiply, divide and then ask the user what they mean ?
Vladislav Andruschenko:
So it's up to them, in the code , in the articles.
Vladislav Andruschenko:
So that's a question for them, in the code Point, in the stat Pips
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:
If MetaQuotes hadn't started using pips, no problem - it used to be unambiguous - "there are no pips in MT"

But now there are also metaquote pips)

1

1

 
Vladislav Andruschenko:
Multiplication ensures that the Expert Advisor works the same with default settings on 5 and 4-digit quotes. This is very convenient.

 
I have a 1991 dictionary of American slang, where pip is a pimple))
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Multiplication ensures that the Expert Advisor works the same way with the default settings on 5 and 4-digit quotes.

So, we do not want to introduce the concept of Pips into the code and multiply by 10 to avoid this, so we call it a pip too. Is that the logic?
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
It's not a problem to put anything into the code, it's not a question of wanting to, if it is clearly defined. And so far, only a point has been clearly defined.

Dmitry Fedoseev:

It's not a problem to put anything into the code, it's not a question of wanting to, if it is clearly defined. And so far, only a point has been clearly defined.

So in monetary terms, the fifth point is somehow very different from the fourth. It's called the same thing.
