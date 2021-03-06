Points VS Pips - page 54
Where in this picture each of the symbols has points is clear, but where are the pips?
Maybe it is easier to multiply by 10 in code than to divide pips, points. For codes, of course, it is more convenient. But in real life, pipsy place.
It may be easier to use meta-quota clauses in the code, since we are programming in this language. So programs must also use points,
If MetaQuotes hadn't started using pips, no problem - it used to be unambiguous - "there are no pips in MT"
But now there are also metaquote pips)
Maybe it's easier to use meta-quotes in the code, because we are programming in this language. So programs should also use points,
Multiplication ensures that the Expert Advisor works the same with default settings on 5 and 4-digit quotes. This is very convenient.
So we don't want to introduce the concept of Pips into the code, so to avoid it we multiply it by 10 and call it a clause too. Is that the logic?
It's not a problem to put anything into the code, it's not a question of wanting to, if it is clearly defined. And so far, only a point has been clearly defined.
