A pip is not a metaquote, it's a real pip. And I don't care about pips at all and I don't care about profit in pips (or pips). For me it is an indicator of whether there is one or not.
It's more convenient to use "pips" in tables - it's a short word.
If a pip is not a meta-quota point but a real one, then a pips is not a meta-quota point but a real one.
then back to the old question: why is the real meta-quota point a variable that varies with the number of decimal places?
Why is the Point constant in all other international financial institutions?
1. A pip is not a variable value, but just a constant value, showing the specific trading conditions provided by a particular broker, shows the accuracy of the quotation.2. I don't know which organisations in particular. Probably because they did not change the accuracy of the quotation.
i take it - 1 point is 1 kopeck. what is less than a kopeck?
you get it wrong. smoke the subject before you get it...
1. Because a point is the minimum unit of measure for the value of a course. This definition of a point dates back to the time of Tsar Gorokh.
This statement implies an Item as a minimum change of 1 per cent, and that percentage as a constant.
Otherwise there is no point in Pips - without constancy you cannot compare profits in Pips.
2. Exactly which ones? Or maybe not.
Specifically, open any broker, bank, monitor - everywhere the Pip is fractional (1.0 if five digits, 1.00 if six), and if the Pip is whole, the prices are in four digits.
1. A point is not a variable value, it is just a constant value, showing the specific trading conditions provided by a particular broker, showing the accuracy of the quotation.
here are the broker conditions in these Points (you can open any broker)
And Points and are not used to compare profits and profit expressions.
If you openany, thenany will not have a fractional point.
I take it 1 point is 1 kopeck. Which is less than a kopeck?
No. A pip is the accuracy of a quotation.
here are the broker's terms and conditions in the present Points (you can open any broker)
Maybe this was the first picture on the subject you saw, which is why it impressed you so much. I am not impressed.
And points and are not used to express profits and profit expressions.
How's that?
What is the profit?
If you open anyone, anyone will not have a fractional point.
ok - open it - show it
Uh... what's that got to do with impressions?
do you see fractional Points? how do you explain that to yourself?