Points VS Pips - page 53
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
all brokers (in English versions of the website) show pips, and they are fractional
my question is why?
and why are MetaQuotes (pips) integers?
Translation software doesn't trade in invented pips, and doesn't claim to be world leaders, there can be "cute cheburashka".
The same goes for self-taught programmers - they can think as they like.
But for a trading software company, it doesn't quite fit.
all brokers (in English versions of the website) show pips, and they are fractional
my question is why?
and why are MetaQuotes (pips) integers?
Because, there are still vinyl gramophone records out there to listen to... I'm afraid you'll misunderstand me, and I don't really feel like explaining it.
Because there's still vinyl records out there... I'm afraid you'll misunderstand me, and I don't really want to explain anything about it.
So you haven't tried it yet.
Not the point.
Not the point.
The whole world uses pips, but we are not like that, we have our own way... somewhere.
The whole world is using drugs and drugs. And arms. And wars.
The world uses a lot of other things.
And yet, to understand - we should speak the same language, and with the same concepts. If you like 'pips', fine, but then there should be no 'points'. What matters is the clarity and stability of the definition. Not its name.
The whole world uses drugs and guns. And weapons. And wars.
The world uses many other things.
And yet, to understand - we have to speak the same language, and with the same concepts. If you like "pips", fine, but then there shouldn't be any "points". What matters is the clarity and stability of the definition. Not its name.
MQ also like it, uses it and then they say it's jargon, it doesn't fit together
Why is it "jargon"? It is because it is "jargon" that it is used.
However, we have to stick to one thing. Since "pips" is still unclear whether it is 0.0001 or 0.00001 or "tick", for me personally the point is more acceptable. And then, I have to clarify for some people whether it is "four-digit" or "five-digit" (although no one seems to have four-digit anymore).
Why is it "jargon"? It is because it is "jargon" that it is used.
However, we have to stick to one thing. Since "pips" is still unclear whether it is 0.0001 or 0.00001 or "tick", for me personally the point is more acceptable. And then, I have to clarify for some people whether it is "four-digit" or "five-digit" (although no one seems to have four-digit anymore).