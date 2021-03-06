Points VS Pips - page 53

all brokers (in English versions of the website) show pips, and they are fractional

my question is why?

and why are MetaQuotes (pips) integers?

Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

Translation software doesn't trade in invented pips, and doesn't claim to be world leaders, there can be "cute cheburashka".
The same goes for self-taught programmers - they can think as they like.

But for a trading software company, it doesn't quite fit.

 
Taras Slobodyanik:

Because, there are still vinyl gramophone records out there to listen to... I'm afraid you'll misunderstand me, and I don't really feel like explaining it.

Dmitry Fedoseev:

Because there's still vinyl records out there... I'm afraid you'll misunderstand me, and I don't really want to explain anything about it.

So you haven't tried
 
Not the point.

There have been plenty of examples cited from various sources. All you've done so far is stigmatise
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
The whole world uses pips, but we are not like that, we have our own way... somewhere.
Everyone on the MICEX to trade for roubles

The whole world is using drugs and drugs. And arms. And wars.

The world uses a lot of other things.

And yet, to understand - we should speak the same language, and with the same concepts. If you like 'pips', fine, but then there should be no 'points'. What matters is the clarity and stability of the definition. Not its name.

MQ likes it too, uses it and then they say it's jargon, it doesn't fit together
 
Why is it "jargon"? It is because it is "jargon" that it is used.

However, we have to stick to one thing. Since "pips" is still unclear whether it is 0.0001 or 0.00001 or "tick", for me personally the point is more acceptable. And then, I have to clarify for some people whether it is "four-digit" or "five-digit" (although no one seems to have four-digit anymore).

Maybe it's easier to multiply by 10 in the code than to divide it by pips, points. For codes, of course, it's more convenient. But in life the pipsy place
